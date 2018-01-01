You are here » Home
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Filter:
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|193.14
|197.28
|23.33
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|193.14
|197.28
|23.33
|Other Income
|55.43
|50.78
|47.82
|Stock Adjustments
|-112.05
|-125.87
|-4.62
|Total Income
|136.52
|122.19
|66.53
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.03
|0.05
|0.11
|Employee Cost
|3.63
|3.52
|3.08
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.25
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|18.62
|6.45
|2.49
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|1.96
|1.09
|7.77
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|24.25
|11.12
|13.70
|Operating Profit
|112.27
|111.08
|52.83
|Interest
|0.30
|0.01
|0.01
|Gross Profit
|111.97
|111.07
|52.82
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.29
|0.31
|Profit Before Tax
|111.82
|110.78
|52.51
|Tax
|23.86
|23.80
|14.10
|Net Profit
|87.96
|86.98
|38.41
