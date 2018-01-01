JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
OPEN 454.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 320
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 222.00
P/E 21.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 193.14 197.28 23.33
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 193.14 197.28 23.33
Other Income 55.43 50.78 47.82
Stock Adjustments -112.05 -125.87 -4.62
Total Income 136.52 122.19 66.53
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.03 0.05 0.11
Employee Cost 3.63 3.52 3.08
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.25
Selling and Administration Expenses 18.62 6.45 2.49
Miscellaneous Expenses 1.96 1.09 7.77
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 24.25 11.12 13.70
Operating Profit 112.27 111.08 52.83
Interest 0.30 0.01 0.01
Gross Profit 111.97 111.07 52.82
Depreciation 0.15 0.29 0.31
Profit Before Tax 111.82 110.78 52.51
Tax 23.86 23.80 14.10
Net Profit 87.96 86.98 38.41
