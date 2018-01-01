You are here » Home
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Filter:
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.82
|53.81
|Other Income
|14.41
|14.75
|13.55
|13.50
|15.92
|Total Income
|14.41
|14.75
|13.55
|67.32
|69.73
|Expenditure
|2.07
|2.60
|4.58
|39.88
|37.47
|Operating Profit
|12.34
|12.15
|8.97
|27.44
|32.26
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.02
|0.28
|PBDT
|12.34
|12.15
|8.66
|27.43
|31.98
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|PBT
|12.31
|12.11
|8.69
|27.69
|31.94
|Tax
|2.01
|2.62
|1.84
|6.16
|6.78
|Net Profit
|10.30
|9.49
|6.85
|21.53
|25.16
|EPS (Rs)
|4.48
|4.06
|2.41
|7.57
|8.85
