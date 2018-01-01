JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
OPEN 454.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 320
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 222.00
P/E 21.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 53.82 53.81
Other Income 14.41 14.75 13.55 13.50 15.92
Total Income 14.41 14.75 13.55 67.32 69.73
Expenditure 2.07 2.60 4.58 39.88 37.47
Operating Profit 12.34 12.15 8.97 27.44 32.26
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.30 0.02 0.28
PBDT 12.34 12.15 8.66 27.43 31.98
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04
PBT 12.31 12.11 8.69 27.69 31.94
Tax 2.01 2.62 1.84 6.16 6.78
Net Profit 10.30 9.49 6.85 21.53 25.16
EPS (Rs) 4.48 4.06 2.41 7.57 8.85
