Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
450.20
-18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN
454.10
HIGH
466.00
LOW
443.00
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
451.95
-9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN
473.70
HIGH
473.70
LOW
450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|33.79
|7.93
|0.78
|Asset turnover ratio
|354.39
|69.96
|4.53
|Inventory turnover ratio
|2.54
|2.78
|1.90
|Debtors turnover ratio
|1.16
|5.66
|19.86
|Interest Coverage ratio
|373.73
|11079.00
|5252.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|58.12
|56.31
|226.45
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|45.54
|44.09
|164.64
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|16.61
|18.95
|9.92
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|13.15
|14.90
|7.26
