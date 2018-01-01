You are here » Home
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
Filter:
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|193.12
|0.02
|191.03
|6.25
|Other Income
|28.30
|-0.95
|56.38
|24.65
|26.14
|Total Income
|28.30
|192.17
|56.39
|215.68
|32.38
|Total Expenditure
|7.18
|132.48
|3.83
|126.39
|10.60
|Operating Profit
|21.12
|59.70
|52.56
|89.29
|21.79
|Interest
|0.30
|0.30
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|20.82
|59.40
|52.56
|89.28
|21.79
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|0.15
|0.15
|PBT
|20.80
|59.58
|52.51
|89.27
|21.64
|Tax
|4.46
|5.81
|18.32
|19.36
|4.57
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|16.34
|53.77
|34.19
|69.91
|17.07
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|16.34
|53.77
|34.19
|69.91
|17.07
|Equity Share Capital
|23.00
|28.44
|18.96
|28.44
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|6.32
|18.91
|12.03
|24.58
|6.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.47
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.42
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
