Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 193.12 0.02 191.03 6.25
Other Income 28.30 -0.95 56.38 24.65 26.14
Total Income 28.30 192.17 56.39 215.68 32.38
Total Expenditure 7.18 132.48 3.83 126.39 10.60
Operating Profit 21.12 59.70 52.56 89.29 21.79
Interest 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.01 0.00
Gross Profit 20.82 59.40 52.56 89.28 21.79
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.15 0.15
PBT 20.80 59.58 52.51 89.27 21.64
Tax 4.46 5.81 18.32 19.36 4.57
Net Profit/(Loss) 16.34 53.77 34.19 69.91 17.07
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 16.34 53.77 34.19 69.91 17.07
Equity Share Capital 23.00 28.44 18.96 28.44 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 6.32 18.91 12.03 24.58 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.47
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.42
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
