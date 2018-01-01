Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 193.12 0.02 191.03 6.25

Other Income 28.30 -0.95 56.38 24.65 26.14

Total Income 28.30 192.17 56.39 215.68 32.38

Total Expenditure 7.18 132.48 3.83 126.39 10.60

Operating Profit 21.12 59.70 52.56 89.29 21.79

Interest 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.01 0.00

Gross Profit 20.82 59.40 52.56 89.28 21.79

Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.15 0.15

PBT 20.80 59.58 52.51 89.27 21.64

Tax 4.46 5.81 18.32 19.36 4.57

Net Profit/(Loss) 16.34 53.77 34.19 69.91 17.07

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 16.34 53.77 34.19 69.91 17.07

Equity Share Capital 23.00 28.44 18.96 28.44 18.96

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 6.32 18.91 12.03 24.58 6.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.47

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.42

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00