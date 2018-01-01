You are here » Home
» » Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1035.46
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Filter:
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|139.30
|90.85
|17.33
|29.55
|Other Income
|42.71
|41.95
|38.30
|35.80
|31.79
|Total Income
|42.71
|181.25
|129.14
|53.13
|61.34
|Total Expenditure
|9.26
|96.43
|66.57
|8.49
|22.58
|Operating Profit
|33.46
|84.82
|62.57
|44.63
|38.76
|Interest
|0.30
|0.28
|0.00
|0.01
|0.18
|Gross Profit
|33.16
|84.54
|62.57
|44.63
|38.58
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.22
|0.24
|0.10
|PBT
|33.11
|84.43
|62.35
|44.40
|38.46
|Tax
|6.47
|18.00
|16.02
|9.38
|8.21
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|26.64
|66.43
|46.33
|35.02
|30.25
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|26.64
|66.43
|46.33
|35.02
|31.80
|Equity Share Capital
|23.00
|28.44
|28.44
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|10.69
|23.36
|16.29
|18.47
|15.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.47
|0.47
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.14
|1.42
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty: