Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 139.30 90.85 17.33 29.55

Other Income 42.71 41.95 38.30 35.80 31.79

Total Income 42.71 181.25 129.14 53.13 61.34

Total Expenditure 9.26 96.43 66.57 8.49 22.58

Operating Profit 33.46 84.82 62.57 44.63 38.76

Interest 0.30 0.28 0.00 0.01 0.18

Gross Profit 33.16 84.54 62.57 44.63 38.58

Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.22 0.24 0.10

PBT 33.11 84.43 62.35 44.40 38.46

Tax 6.47 18.00 16.02 9.38 8.21

Net Profit/(Loss) 26.64 66.43 46.33 35.02 30.25

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.55

Profit After Exceptional Items 26.64 66.43 46.33 35.02 31.80

Equity Share Capital 23.00 28.44 28.44 18.96 18.96

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 10.69 23.36 16.29 18.47 15.96

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.47 0.47

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.14 1.42

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00 75.00