Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Company Information
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML) was incorporated in Jan 1978 and later in Jun 1979 it was amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The has it's business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from it's factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat.
The company had completed the first phase of mod...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Chetan R Shah
|Vice Chairman :
|Mayur R Shah
|Whole Time Director & CFO :
|S Ramamurthi
|Independent Director :
|V Ranganathan
|Company Secretary :
|K S Raghavan
|Independent Director :
|Padmanabha Shetty
|Director :
|Shailaja C Shah
|Independent Director :
|Anup P Shah
|Independent Director :
|Deepak R Shah
|AUDITOR :
|Haribhakti & Co LLP/Rajendra & Co
|IND NAME :
|Construction
|HOUSE NAME :
|Piramal MP
|Registered office
|Futurex N M Joshi Marg, Nr Railway Station Lower Parel,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400013
|Ph : 91-22-672488585/61588484
|WEBSITE : http://www.marathonnextgen.com
|E-mail : shares@marathonnextgen.com
