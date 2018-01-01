JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Company Information

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML) was incorporated in Jan 1978 and later in Jun 1979 it was amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The has it's business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from it's factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat. The company had completed the first phase of mod...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Chetan R Shah
Vice Chairman : Mayur R Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO : S Ramamurthi
Independent Director : V Ranganathan
Company Secretary : K S Raghavan
Independent Director : Padmanabha Shetty
Director : Shailaja C Shah
Independent Director : Anup P Shah
Independent Director : Deepak R Shah
AUDITOR : Haribhakti & Co LLP/Rajendra & Co
IND NAME : Construction
HOUSE NAME : Piramal MP
Registered office
Futurex N M Joshi Marg, Nr Railway Station Lower Parel,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400013
Ph : 91-22-672488585/61588484
WEBSITE : http://www.marathonnextgen.com
E-mail : shares@marathonnextgen.com

