Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 503101
NSE Code MARATHON
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

