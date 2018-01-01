You are here » Home » » Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Futurex N M Joshi Marg
Nr Railway Station Lower Parel
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-261588410
Phone1 - 91-22-672488585/61588484
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - shares@marathonnextgen.com
|Corporate Office
|
702 Marathon Max
Mulund-Goregaon Link Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
