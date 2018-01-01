JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.97 74.97 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total Promoters 74.97 74.97 75.00 75.00 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.06 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 24.98 25.01 24.99 24.99 24.99
Indian Public 22.49 22.84 19.20 23.03 23.22
Others 2.49 2.17 5.79 1.96 1.77
Total Non Promoter 25.04 25.03 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

