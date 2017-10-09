You are here » Home
» » Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1035.46
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Latest News & Headlines
-
3.15 pm | 9 Oct 2017 | Business Standard
At 02:58 PM: Nifty Realty index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.6% against 0.09% rise in the Nifty 50 index.
Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty: