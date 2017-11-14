Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1035.46
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Announcements
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
20/02/2018 | bse
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Declaration Of Voting Results - Postal Ballot - Voting Concluded On February 19 2018 At 5.00 P.M. -
20/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
19/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Intimation of Sub division / Stock Split
08/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
08/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results - 31.12.2017
08/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Closure of Trading Window
01/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Board Meeting - Un-Audited Financial Results - 3Rd Quarter Ended On December 31 2017 - Reg. 29 Of SE
01/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Notice of Postal Ballot
17/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Statement Of Investor Grievances For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017.
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
05/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Closure of Trading Window
03/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Board Meeting Deferred
03/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Closure of Trading Window
27/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Board Meeting - January 3 2018.
27/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
15/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Updates
08/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Board Meeting - Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
08/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices