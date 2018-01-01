JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 78273.44
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 25716.54
Adani Power 26.40 0.95 3.73 11017.97
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 9985.26
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 8947.67
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 8581.51
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 7892.07
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 7566.44
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 7271.17
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 7220.07
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 7202.25
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 6279.39
JP Associates 14.70 0.75 5.38 6219.32
Gammon India 4.65 -0.24 -4.91 6147.00
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 6084.70
Simplex Infra 538.75 -26.25 -4.65 5607.51
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 5097.62
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 4894.06
Hind.Construct. 31.25 0.20 0.64 4195.94
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.35 -1.71 4040.97
