Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
OPEN 454.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 320
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 222.00
P/E 21.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 4.33 111749.82 99355.72 80737.09 208416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 149730.19 135507.97 35884.13 175104.54
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 23747.18 20972.72 17350.13 48153.89
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 17686.63 15859.66 183.67 43973.96
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 25486.50 22717.65 68.48 35270.67
JP Associates 14.70 5.38 13969.98 6449.16 1789.30 34738.96
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 14674.61 8320.08 920.86 33477.27
DLF 217.35 2.81 582.94 527.72 28.08 24800.84
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 348.15 314.06 0.00 24224.66
CESC 967.50 -1.46 16102.45 14813.58 187.84 23699.55
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 17670.65 15852.80 157.63 22328.70
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 10860.83 9625.03 5114.66 19790.63
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 18488.14 16598.47 322.98 17384.33
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 13597.30 5791.40 58.50 17140.50
Jaypee Infratec. 9.59 -3.62 9712.01 9522.19 619.75 13832.78
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 8018.70 7415.36 737.18 13523.79
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 132.17 116.22 0.00 13305.56
IRB InvIT Fund 83.00 -0.20 14738.23 12989.49 4.13 13227.78
S C I 63.55 -0.24 15945.61 11410.68 27.33 12445.79
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 5904.80 5189.86 474.85 11873.86
