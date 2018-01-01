JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 140,997.37 78,273.44 9,385.26 208,416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 102,146.79 25,716.54 7,520.15 175,104.54
Bharti Infra. 338.35 62,581.55 6,084.70 2,705.00 17,140.50
DLF 217.35 38,776.33 3,702.95 596.56 24,800.84
NHPC Ltd 26.65 27,341.09 7,271.17 2,081.60 48,153.89
Tata Power Co. 80.65 21,814.21 7,218.06 283.45 33,477.27
Adani Transmissi 185.10 20,357.48 809.65 3.85 10,343.31
Oberoi Realty 531.60 18,053.14 890.71 320.65 4,260.39
NBCC 184.75 16,627.50 6,279.39 351.10 1,745.99
Godrej Propert. 732.90 15,865.82 457.14 124.25 5,622.65
NLC India 96.90 14,811.84 8,672.87 2,368.81 19,790.63
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 13,471.16 5,097.62 360.94 4,832.09
CESC 967.50 12,825.18 7,220.07 862.86 23,699.55
JSW Energy 77.65 12,734.99 4,040.97 194.75 11,873.86
Torrent Power 254.35 12,224.57 10,025.76 432.36 17,384.33
Prestige Estates 304.80 11,430.00 2,180.30 589.10 8,071.50
Reliance Infra. 430.30 11,316.46 8,947.67 1,288.41 43,973.96
Reliance Power 39.10 10,968.06 48.06 64.26 24,224.66
Phoenix Mills 679.10 10,397.02 375.90 133.55 3,293.51
Adani Power 26.40 10,182.32 11,017.97 -6054.34 35,270.67
