Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|DLF
|217.35
|2.81
|-2.42
|-7.00
|-7.08
|10.61
|53.17
|45.92
|Oberoi Realty
|531.60
|1.31
|7.79
|14.80
|17.65
|27.82
|55.85
|80.85
|NBCC
|184.75
|1.46
|-3.55
|-14.53
|-26.50
|-13.38
|8.42
|38.47
|Godrej Propert.
|732.90
|-1.01
|-4.58
|-11.32
|2.97
|12.23
|103.05
|172.40
|Dilip Buildcon
|984.95
|0.52
|2.38
|1.11
|8.46
|62.41
|209.34
|(-)
|Prestige Estates
|304.80
|0.08
|-7.58
|-2.17
|2.85
|19.44
|84.11
|17.37
|Phoenix Mills
|679.10
|-2.25
|4.48
|12.13
|21.48
|33.50
|83.79
|83.84
|Indbull.RealEst.
|203.70
|1.52
|0.47
|-13.19
|-0.10
|-17.85
|159.66
|163.35
|Sunteck Realty
|404.25
|0.31
|-0.23
|1.35
|-2.45
|26.84
|188.75
|191.18
|Sobha
|547.00
|-0.91
|-1.26
|-2.44
|-4.29
|35.60
|82.09
|23.81
|Swan Energy
|181.95
|-2.33
|-8.57
|-7.29
|-3.04
|26.84
|23.40
|195.85
|Omaxe
|226.80
|0.18
|0.58
|-1.20
|9.70
|13.66
|35.77
|71.30
|Brigade Enterpr.
|276.10
|1.36
|1.45
|-6.60
|-7.49
|3.54
|30.85
|79.64
|Puravankara
|139.60
|-2.65
|1.86
|-8.64
|-16.08
|62.23
|171.86
|97.45
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|374.65
|0.39
|1.26
|9.71
|3.02
|37.46
|24.92
|48.38
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|322.95
|1.14
|-1.99
|-6.51
|-11.22
|58.89
|171.27
|39.44
|J Kumar Infra
|295.60
|4.05
|-4.44
|-18.23
|-2.25
|40.69
|21.72
|-11.23
|Capacit'e Infra.
|314.85
|1.42
|-2.90
|-10.55
|-20.58
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Nirlon
|208.95
|0.36
|-3.26
|-0.76
|-3.29
|-9.07
|2.58
|-0.21
|H D I L
|41.40
|-2.13
|-11.44
|-24.45
|-24.18
|-37.18
|-42.66
|-64.36
Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty: