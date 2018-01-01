You are here » Home » » Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|374.65
|0.39
|2510.15
|361.07
|29.16
|15.64
|23.95
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|322.95
|1.14
|2447.96
|388.97
|30.12
|14.12
|22.87
|J Kumar Infra
|295.60
|4.05
|2236.51
|457.17
|32.92
|14.28
|20.70
|Capacit'e Infra.
|314.85
|1.42
|2137.52
|366.50
|22.69
|12.27
|25.66
|Nirlon
|208.95
|0.36
|1883.06
|74.08
|17.14
|6.62
|31.56
|H D I L
|41.40
|-2.13
|1796.76
|99.10
|18.96
|3.40
|12.18
|Ashiana Housing
|156.05
|-1.05
|1597.17
|32.71
|-3.55
|6.04
|25.84
|Unitech
|6.03
|-4.29
|1577.63
|240.75
|-149.23
|0.00
|-
|Anant Raj
|50.75
|0.69
|1497.63
|120.28
|14.96
|1.59
|31.92
|D B Realty
|53.95
|3.75
|1312.39
|65.87
|-4.82
|1.48
|36.45
|Ajmera Realty
|237.70
|-0.27
|843.36
|90.18
|21.12
|19.44
|12.23
|Prozone Intu
|54.40
|0.09
|830.14
|28.23
|-1.05
|0.20
|272.00
|Vipul Ltd
|60.95
|2.52
|731.40
|61.97
|0.66
|0.25
|243.80
|Texmaco Infrast.
|57.15
|0.70
|728.09
|3.32
|2.01
|0.99
|57.73
|Peninsula Land
|23.60
|-0.21
|658.91
|277.51
|-48.66
|0.00
|-
|Shrist Infra
|289.40
|0.14
|642.47
|88.55
|0.57
|1.16
|249.48
|Emami Infra.
|261.20
|0.79
|634.72
|0.24
|0.67
|7.07
|36.94
|Arihant Super.
|131.85
|0.73
|542.69
|40.87
|2.67
|6.30
|20.93
|Hubtown
|72.50
|3.65
|527.36
|132.11
|-10.25
|7.78
|9.32
|Arvind SmartSp.
|160.60
|1.32
|511.51
|32.51
|4.64
|7.64
|21.02
