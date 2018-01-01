JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Peer Group

Ahluwalia Contr. 374.65 0.39 2510.15 361.07 29.16 15.64 23.95
Kolte Patil Dev. 322.95 1.14 2447.96 388.97 30.12 14.12 22.87
J Kumar Infra 295.60 4.05 2236.51 457.17 32.92 14.28 20.70
Capacit'e Infra. 314.85 1.42 2137.52 366.50 22.69 12.27 25.66
Nirlon 208.95 0.36 1883.06 74.08 17.14 6.62 31.56
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 1796.76 99.10 18.96 3.40 12.18
Ashiana Housing 156.05 -1.05 1597.17 32.71 -3.55 6.04 25.84
Unitech 6.03 -4.29 1577.63 240.75 -149.23 0.00 -
Anant Raj 50.75 0.69 1497.63 120.28 14.96 1.59 31.92
D B Realty 53.95 3.75 1312.39 65.87 -4.82 1.48 36.45
Ajmera Realty 237.70 -0.27 843.36 90.18 21.12 19.44 12.23
Prozone Intu 54.40 0.09 830.14 28.23 -1.05 0.20 272.00
Vipul Ltd 60.95 2.52 731.40 61.97 0.66 0.25 243.80
Texmaco Infrast. 57.15 0.70 728.09 3.32 2.01 0.99 57.73
Peninsula Land 23.60 -0.21 658.91 277.51 -48.66 0.00 -
Shrist Infra 289.40 0.14 642.47 88.55 0.57 1.16 249.48
Emami Infra. 261.20 0.79 634.72 0.24 0.67 7.07 36.94
Arihant Super. 131.85 0.73 542.69 40.87 2.67 6.30 20.93
Hubtown 72.50 3.65 527.36 132.11 -10.25 7.78 9.32
Arvind SmartSp. 160.60 1.32 511.51 32.51 4.64 7.64 21.02

