Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 454.10 466.00 443.00 450.20 320 18
09-03-2018 473.05 481.00 457.60 468.90 1521 35
08-03-2018 459.05 468.00 450.00 465.75 1400 27
07-03-2018 464.20 468.00 450.00 453.80 5627 98
06-03-2018 498.50 498.50 470.00 473.90 1233 32
05-03-2018 506.00 507.45 470.00 499.85 679 20
01-03-2018 510.00 521.00 505.00 505.00 634 17
28-02-2018 505.10 515.00 505.10 514.95 181 20
27-02-2018 524.20 524.85 506.00 508.85 2435 52
26-02-2018 488.05 531.95 482.00 518.45 3505 74
23-02-2018 479.55 490.00 470.00 489.00 538 28
22-02-2018 465.00 478.40 464.00 467.65 867 30
21-02-2018 486.00 486.00 460.00 472.70 2719 96
20-02-2018 470.00 489.90 470.00 486.70 1112 57
19-02-2018 475.85 482.00 467.15 473.90 2280 67
16-02-2018 506.80 506.80 471.50 475.15 2924 97
15-02-2018 519.00 519.00 482.10 494.85 3865 75
12-02-2018 510.60 524.00 510.60 521.00 926 24
09-02-2018 519.50 520.00 483.00 510.60 1599 70
08-02-2018 517.00 530.00 502.80 524.70 2215 88
