Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
450.20
-18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN
454.10
HIGH
466.00
LOW
443.00
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
451.95
-9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN
473.70
HIGH
473.70
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|454.10
|466.00
|443.00
|450.20
|320
|18
|09-03-2018
|473.05
|481.00
|457.60
|468.90
|1521
|35
|08-03-2018
|459.05
|468.00
|450.00
|465.75
|1400
|27
|07-03-2018
|464.20
|468.00
|450.00
|453.80
|5627
|98
|06-03-2018
|498.50
|498.50
|470.00
|473.90
|1233
|32
|05-03-2018
|506.00
|507.45
|470.00
|499.85
|679
|20
|01-03-2018
|510.00
|521.00
|505.00
|505.00
|634
|17
|28-02-2018
|505.10
|515.00
|505.10
|514.95
|181
|20
|27-02-2018
|524.20
|524.85
|506.00
|508.85
|2435
|52
|26-02-2018
|488.05
|531.95
|482.00
|518.45
|3505
|74
|23-02-2018
|479.55
|490.00
|470.00
|489.00
|538
|28
|22-02-2018
|465.00
|478.40
|464.00
|467.65
|867
|30
|21-02-2018
|486.00
|486.00
|460.00
|472.70
|2719
|96
|20-02-2018
|470.00
|489.90
|470.00
|486.70
|1112
|57
|19-02-2018
|475.85
|482.00
|467.15
|473.90
|2280
|67
|16-02-2018
|506.80
|506.80
|471.50
|475.15
|2924
|97
|15-02-2018
|519.00
|519.00
|482.10
|494.85
|3865
|75
|12-02-2018
|510.60
|524.00
|510.60
|521.00
|926
|24
|09-02-2018
|519.50
|520.00
|483.00
|510.60
|1599
|70
|08-02-2018
|517.00
|530.00
|502.80
|524.70
|2215
|88
Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty:
