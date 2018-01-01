JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mardia Extrusions Ltd

Mardia Extrusions Ltd.

BSE: 530113 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276E01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Mardia Extrusions Ltd.

Mardia Extrusions Ltd

Mardia Extrusions was incorporated in 1980. It became a public limited company in 1992. Initially, the company was started as a small-scale industrial unit manufacturing brass extruded products, copper rods, flats and other non-ferrous metals with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. It belongs to the Surendra Mardia group of companies. The company's major customers are Larsen & Toubro, NCEF, Hawkin...> More

Mardia Extrusions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2008 Jun 2007 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.07 57.14
Other Income -
Total Income 0.11 0.07 57.14
Total Expenses 0.33 0.07 371.43
Operating Profit -0.22 -
Net Profit -0.49 -0.02 -2350
Equity Capital 7.6 7.6 -
> More on Mardia Extrusions Ltd Financials Results

Mardia Extrusions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54
PALCO 0.20 -4.76 1.17
Globus Corp. 0.14 0.00 0.89
> More on Mardia Extrusions Ltd Peer Group

Mardia Extrusions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.68
Indian Public 0.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 75.42
> More on Mardia Extrusions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mardia Extrusions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
26.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mardia Extrusions: