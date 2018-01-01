Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Extrusions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Extrusions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
Mardia Extrusions was incorporated in 1980. It became a public limited company in 1992. Initially, the company was started as a small-scale industrial unit manufacturing brass extruded products, copper rods, flats and other non-ferrous metals with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. It belongs to the Surendra Mardia group of companies. The company's major customers are Larsen & Toubro, NCEF, Hawkin...> More
Mardia Extrusions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2008
|Jun 2007
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.11
|0.07
|57.14
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.07
|57.14
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|0.07
|371.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.22
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.49
|-0.02
|-2350
|Equity Capital
|7.6
|7.6
|-
Mardia Extrusions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Maitri Enterp.
|8.08
|-4.94
|1.54
|PALCO
|0.20
|-4.76
|1.17
|Globus Corp.
|0.14
|0.00
|0.89
Mardia Extrusions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|26.00
