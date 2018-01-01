Mardia Extrusions Ltd

Mardia Extrusions was incorporated in 1980. It became a public limited company in 1992. Initially, the company was started as a small-scale industrial unit manufacturing brass extruded products, copper rods, flats and other non-ferrous metals with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. It belongs to the Surendra Mardia group of companies. The company's major customers are Larsen & Toubro, NCEF, Hawkin...> More