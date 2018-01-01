JUST IN
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.

BSE: 530113 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276E01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2011 2010 2009
Net Sales 9.05 3.22 0.18
Operating Profit -0.38 0.09 13.48
Other Income 0.00 0.28 13.81
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Profit Before Tax -0.44 0.04 13.43
Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Profit After Tax -0.44 0.05 13.43
 
Share Capital 7.60 7.60 7.60
Reserves 4.97 6.05 6.75
Net Worth 12.57 13.65 14.35
Loans 0.06 0.06 0.06
Gross Block 19.35 19.31 19.27
Investments 0.00 0.01 0.02
Cash 0.02 0.01 0.05
Debtors 4.85 3.41 3.53
Net Working Capital 5.57 5.98 5.92
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -4.20 2.80 7488.89
Net Profit Margin (%) -4.86 1.55 7461.11
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.07 17.67
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
