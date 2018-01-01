You are here » Home
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2011
|2010
|2009
|Net Sales
|9.05
|3.22
|0.18
|Operating Profit
|-0.38
|0.09
|13.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.28
|13.81
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.04
|13.43
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-0.44
|0.05
|13.43
|Share Capital
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|Reserves
|4.97
|6.05
|6.75
|Net Worth
|12.57
|13.65
|14.35
|Loans
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Gross Block
|19.35
|19.31
|19.27
|Investments
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Cash
|0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|Debtors
|4.85
|3.41
|3.53
|Net Working Capital
|5.57
|5.98
|5.92
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-4.20
|2.80
|7488.89
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-4.86
|1.55
|7461.11
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.07
|17.67
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
