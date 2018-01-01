JUST IN
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.

BSE: 530113 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276E01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2011 2010 2009
Income
Sales Turnover 9.05 3.22 0.19
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net Sales 9.05 3.22 0.18
Other Income 0.00 0.28 13.81
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 9.05 3.50 13.99
Expenditure
Raw Materials 9.08 3.19 0.19
Power & Fuel Cost 0.08 0.01 0.01
Employee Cost 0.13 0.11 0.12
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.12 0.07 0.13
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.06
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 9.43 3.41 0.51
Operating Profit -0.38 0.09 13.48
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.39 0.09 13.48
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Profit Before Tax -0.44 0.04 13.43
Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Net Profit -0.44 0.05 13.43
