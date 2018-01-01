You are here » Home
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2011
|2010
|2009
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|9.05
|3.22
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Sales
|9.05
|3.22
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.28
|13.81
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|9.05
|3.50
|13.99
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|9.08
|3.19
|0.19
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|Employee Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.12
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.12
|0.07
|0.13
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|9.43
|3.41
|0.51
|Operating Profit
|-0.38
|0.09
|13.48
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.39
|0.09
|13.48
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.04
|13.43
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.44
|0.05
|13.43
