You are here » Home
» » Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Filter:
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '08
|Sep '07
|Mar '07
|Sep '06
|Sep '05
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.33
|0.02
|0.47
|0.25
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Total Income
|1.33
|0.02
|0.47
|0.25
|0.30
|Total Expenditure
|1.87
|4.86
|0.65
|0.37
|0.49
|Operating Profit
|-0.54
|-4.84
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.00
|1.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.54
|-5.85
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.19
|Depreciation
|0.11
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|0.05
|PBT
|-0.65
|-4.17
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.24
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.65
|-4.17
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.24
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-4.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.65
|0.25
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.45
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.03
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.61
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Mardia Extrusions: