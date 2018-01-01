You are here » Home
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Filter:
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '07
|Dec '06
|Dec '03
|Dec '02
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.82
|0.32
|1.34
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.83
|0.35
|1.35
|0.25
|Total Expenditure
|0.93
|0.36
|1.56
|0.30
|Operating Profit
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-0.21
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2.90
|Gross Profit
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-2.61
|-2.95
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.32
|0.32
|PBT
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-2.93
|-3.27
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-2.93
|-3.27
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-2.93
|-3.27
|Equity Share Capital
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5.16
|5.16
|3.93
|5.18
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.66
|0.66
|0.03
|0.03
|Share Holding (%)
|86.26
|86.26
|3.61
|3.61
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
