Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '08
|Mar '07
|Mar '05
|Mar '04
|Mar '03
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.35
|0.72
|0.52
|1.64
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.02
|0.04
|Total Income
|1.35
|0.72
|0.62
|1.66
|0.53
|Total Expenditure
|6.73
|1.02
|0.93
|1.93
|0.83
|Operating Profit
|-5.38
|-0.30
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.30
|Interest
|1.01
|0.00
|0.00
|3.12
|2.42
|Gross Profit
|-6.39
|-0.30
|-0.31
|-3.39
|-2.72
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.09
|0.40
|0.14
|PBT
|-4.82
|-0.37
|-0.40
|-3.79
|-2.86
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-4.82
|-0.37
|-0.40
|-3.79
|-2.86
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-4.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.40
|-0.37
|-0.40
|-3.79
|-2.86
|Equity Share Capital
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5.16
|5.16
|6.45
|3.06
|6.50
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.66
|0.4
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Share Holding (%)
|86.21
|52.39
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
