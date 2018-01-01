Mardia Extrusions Ltd.

Mardia Extrusions was incorporated in 1980. It became a public limited company in 1992. Initially, the company was started as a small-scale industrial unit manufacturing brass extruded products, copper rods, flats and other non-ferrous metals with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. It belongs to the Surendra Mardia group of companies. The company's major customers are Larsen & Toubro, NCEF, Hawkins Cookers, Crompton Greaves, Hyderabad Allwyn and Defence factories. It has entered into a technical collaboration with Penrex, Switzerland, a leading manufacturer of ball pen tips, refills and complete ball pens. Mardia Extrusions set up a 100% EOU, Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co, to annually manufacture 24 mln pcs brass and stainless steel telescopic antenna used in televisions, transistors, mobile and cordless phones, cars, etc, in technical collaboration with Samyoung Jung Kwan Company, South Korea, whose clients include Sony, Nokia, Motorola, Panasonic, American Radio Company, etc. It has also signed an agreement with the collaborator for buying back its entire production. During the year 1999-2000, the company suffered losses due to overall poor market conditions and non-availability of raw materials. The setback in the turnover continued mainly on account of general economic recession, decrease in demand for the company's products, non availability of raw material due to fluctuations in the prices of copper in international markets, which severely affected the company's profitability during the year 2000-2001. The Company's net worth has been fully eroded and the company would be filing the reference to BIFR within the mandatory time.