You are here » Home » » Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Extrusions Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Coal India
|297.80
|-6.90
|-2.26
|14500.53
|Vedanta
|316.95
|13.45
|4.43
|11068.70
|Hind.Zinc
|318.95
|4.80
|1.53
|8316.00
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|6.75
|2.32
|3576.54
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|17.10
|2.82
|3444.55
|NMDC
|123.75
|1.70
|1.39
|2589.14
|Hindalco Inds.
|227.15
|7.30
|3.32
|925.16
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.85
|1.35
|2.16
|668.53
|G M D C
|128.95
|2.65
|2.10
|324.23
|Jindal Saw
|118.20
|-2.75
|-2.27
|307.70
|MOIL
|205.80
|2.20
|1.08
|305.83
|Indian Metals
|525.50
|-8.25
|-1.55
|249.83
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|9.25
|5.70
|218.02
|Maithan Alloys
|842.25
|25.60
|3.13
|197.69
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-7.45
|-4.48
|174.60
|Kalyani Steels
|289.45
|1.45
|0.50
|155.92
|Mah. Seamless
|464.20
|11.85
|2.62
|145.52
|Ratnamani Metals
|887.25
|-8.25
|-0.92
|144.30
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|322.25
|3.25
|1.02
|140.23
|Sarda Energy
|417.60
|-1.20
|-0.29
|131.20
Quick Links for Mardia Extrusions:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices