Mardia Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 530113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276E01010
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Extrusions Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Extrusions Ltd
Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
|73.76
|-14.53
|0.00
|-
|Sudal Inds.
|12.00
|-3.54
|8.84
|28.31
|-2.46
|0.00
|-
|Gujarat Foils
|10.50
|4.90
|8.61
|10.81
|-3.89
|0.00
|-
|Synthiko Foils
|41.25
|1.98
|7.18
|3.26
|0.03
|1.92
|21.48
|Galada Power
|8.75
|4.42
|6.55
|1.59
|-0.67
|0.00
|-
|N D Metal Inds.
|26.35
|0.00
|6.53
|1.75
|1.57
|0.00
|-
|Nissan Copper
|0.75
|-3.85
|4.71
|0.03
|-1.62
|0.00
|-
|ABC Gas (Int.)
|23.70
|-4.82
|4.69
|0.71
|0.07
|0.15
|158.00
|Mewat Zinc
|10.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.49
|0.01
|0.10
|100.00
|Maitri Enterp.
|8.08
|-4.94
|1.54
|0.16
|0.01
|0.21
|38.48
