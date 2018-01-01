JUST IN
Mardia Extrusions Ltd.

BSE: 530113 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276E01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Extrusions Ltd

Mardia Extrusions Ltd. (MARDIAEXTRUSION) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37 73.76 -14.53 0.00 -
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84 28.31 -2.46 0.00 -
Gujarat Foils 10.50 4.90 8.61 10.81 -3.89 0.00 -
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18 3.26 0.03 1.92 21.48
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55 1.59 -0.67 0.00 -
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53 1.75 1.57 0.00 -
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71 0.03 -1.62 0.00 -
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69 0.71 0.07 0.15 158.00
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00 0.49 0.01 0.10 100.00
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54 0.16 0.01 0.21 38.48

