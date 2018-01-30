JUST IN
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE LIVE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.30
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd,, a Joint Venture between Mardia Group Companies i.e Mardia Extrusions & Mardia Tubes and Samyoung Jung Kwan Company of South Korea was incorporated in Oct 1992 and engaged in manufacture of capillary and thin-walled pipes and tubes made from brass, stainless steel, copper and other copper alloys. The foreign collaborator holds 25% stake in the company. ...> More

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.23 -
Total Income 0.23 -
Total Expenses 0.33 0.07 371.43
Operating Profit -0.1 -0.07 -42.86
Net Profit -0.11 -0.13 15.38
Equity Capital 6.96 6.96 -
> More on Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financials Results

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
Mardia Samyoung 2.39 -4.78 1.66
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54
PALCO 0.20 -4.76 1.17
Globus Corp. 0.14 0.00 0.89
> More on Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Peer Group

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.59
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 23.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.92
> More on Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.39
2.39
Week Low/High 2.39
2.00
Month Low/High 2.39
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.39
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
25.00

