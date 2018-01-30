You are here » Home
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
LIVE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd,, a Joint Venture between Mardia Group Companies i.e Mardia Extrusions & Mardia Tubes and Samyoung Jung Kwan Company of South Korea was incorporated in Oct 1992 and engaged in manufacture of capillary and thin-walled pipes and tubes made from brass, stainless steel, copper and other copper alloys. The foreign collaborator holds 25% stake in the company. ...> More
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.39
|
|2.39
|Week Low/High
|2.39
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.39
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.39
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|25.00
