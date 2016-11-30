Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

To

The members of

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Limited

Report on the financial statements

I have audited the accompanying financial statements of Mardia Samyoung CapillaryTubes Company Limited ("the company") which comprise the Balance Sheet asat 31st March 2017 and the statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended onthat date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other lxplanatoryinformation.

Management's responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the CompaniesAct 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of thesefinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position andfinancial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India including Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 ofthe Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014

This responsibility includes the design implementation and maintenance of internalcontrol relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that givea true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud orerror.

Auditor's responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on myaudit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that I comply withethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboutwhether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal control relevant to the company's preparation and fair presentation ofthe financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in thecircumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness ofthe company's internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness ofaccounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made bymanagement as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. Ibelieve that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide abasis for my audit opinion.

Opinion

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations givento me the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner sorequired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India:

1. In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the company as at 31March 2017

2. In the case of the statement of Profit and Loss of the Loss for the year ended onthat date ; and

3. In the case of Cash Flow statement as at 31st March 2017

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Companies Act 2013 we give in the Annexure (A) statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of ‘the Order' to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by thecompany so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone balance sheet statement of profit and loss and cash flow statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualifiedas on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director under sub section (2) of section164 of the Act.

f. The company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and theoperating effectiveness of such controls;

g. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditor's Report and to the bestof our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financialposition.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contractsfor which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducation and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures as per Notification G.S.R 308(E)dated 30th March 2017 in its financial statements as to holdings as well asdealings in Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) during the period from 8th November2016 to 30th December 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on themanagement representation we report that the disclosures are in accordance with Books ofaccounts maintained by the company and as produced to us by the Management. Refer Note16.3 to the financial statement.

For Shyam C Agrawal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm No.110243W

Shyam C Agrawal

(Proprietor)

M.No. 031774

Place : Mumbai

Date: 26th May 2017.

Annexure to IndependentAuditors' Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal andregulatory requirements" of our report of even date on account of MARDIA SAMYOUNGCAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company") for the year ended 31stMarch 2017.

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets in fixed assets register incomputerized format which has been implemented during the period under review.

b) As informed and represented to us by the management of the Company fixed assetshave been physically verified by the management during the period under review and nomaterial discrepancies noticed during such physical verification of fixed assets.

c) Title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The management has conducted physical verification of the inventory at reasonableintervals. As explained to us no material discrepancies have been noticed on physicalverification of inventories as compared to the book record.

(iii) The Company has given loans to one firm covered in the register maintained underSection 189 of the Companies Act 2013. In our opinion the terms and conditions on whichloans have been granted to companies firms or other parties are listed in the registersmaintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act 2013 are not prejudicial to theinterest of the Company.

(iv) During the period under review the Company has not directly or indirectlyadvanced any loan to any of the directors or to any other person in whom the directors areinterested or given any guarantees or provided any securities in connection with the loantaken by them or such other person pursuant to the provisions of section 185 nor made anyinvestments pursuant to the provisions of section 186 of Companies Act 2013. Hence thedetails thereof are not applicable as required under clause 3 (iv) of the Companies(Auditor's Report) Order 2016.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public covered under the provisionsof section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and therules framed there under during the period under review. Therefore clause 3 (v) of theCompanies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per information and explanation given by the management provisions in relationto maintenance of cost records as specified by the central Government under sub section(1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.Therefore clause 3 (vi) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 is not applicableto the Company.

(vii) a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of therecords of the Company undisputed statutory dues including provident fund Employees'State Insurance profession tax income-tax service tax cess and any other statutorydues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us there are no undisputedamounts payable in respect of profession tax income-tax service tax cess and any otherstatutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2016 for a period of more than six monthsfrom the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company and explanation given to us there are nomaterial dues of profession tax income-tax service tax cess and any other statutorydues on account of dispute which have not been deposited with the appropriates authoritieson account of any disputes.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation given bymanagement the Company has not borrowed funds from financial institutions banks normoney raised through the issue of debentures during the period under review. Thereforedetails required to be disclosed under clause 3 (viii) of the Companies (Auditor's Report)Order 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the records of the Company and explanation given to us the Companyhas not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) or further public offer(including debt instruments) and term loans during the period under review thereforeclause 3 (ix) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 is not applicable to theCompany.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true andfair view of the standalone financial statements and as per information and explanationgiven by the Management we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed orreported during the course of our audit.

(xi) Since the Company is a public limited company the provisions of section 197 readwith Schedule V to the Companies Act 2013 related to managerial remuneration andrequisite approvals are not applicable to the company. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xi) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) As per information and explanation given by the management the Company is not aChit Fund Nidhi or Mutual Benefit Fund/ Society. Therefore clause 3 (xii) of theCompanies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per information and explanation given by the management all transactionswith the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in thestandalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) As per information and explanation given by the management the Company has notmade any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partlyconvertible debentures during the period under review hence requirement of section 42 ofthe Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company. Therefore details under clause3 (xiv) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) As per information and explanation given by the management the Company has notentered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.Therefore compliance pursuant to the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act 2013 isnot applicable. Therefore details under clause 3 (xv) of the Companies (Auditor's Report)Order 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) As per information and explanation given by the management the Company is notrequired to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.Therefore clause 3 (xvi) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 is notapplicable to the Company.

For M/s. Shyam C Agrawal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm No.110243W

Shyam C Agrawal

(Proprietor)

M.No. 031774

Place : Mumbai

Date: 26th May 2017.