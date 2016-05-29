Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

To

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 25th Annual Report of the Companytogether with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March2017.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR (Rs. in Lacs) (Rs. in Lacs) OPERATING PROFIT/ (LOSS) (PBIDT) (34.02) (9.89) Interest & Financial Charges 0.00 0.00 PROFIT/ (LOSS) BEFORE DEPRECIATION & TAXATION (34.02) (9.89) Depreciation 4.75 22.67 PROFIT/ (LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION (38.77) (32.56) Provision for Taxation 0.00 0.00 NET PROFIT/ (LOSS) AFTER TAX (38.77) (32.56)

2. DIVIDEND

In view of the Company's present financial conditions your Directors do not recommendany dividend for the year ended 31st March 2017.

3. OPERATIONS

During the year under review the operating profit/loss was 34.02 lacs. There were nointerest and financial charges. The tax liability is nil due to a loss. The net loss aftertax is accordingly 38.77 lacs.

4. EXRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

Extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9 for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2017 made under the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Act is annexed as"Annexure - A" which forms part of this Report.

5. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

During the Financial Year total of 4 (four) meetings of the Board of Directors wereheld on 28th May 2016; 29th July 2016; 8th November2016 and 30111 January 2017 respectively.

6. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directorspursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act 2013 confirming that they meet thecriteria of independence as prescribed pursuant to Section 149(6) of the Companies Act2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015.

7. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act2013 formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualificationsattributes independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration for DirectorsKey Managerial Personnel and other employees.

8. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GUARANTEES INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

The details of Loans and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of theCompanies Act 2013 are given in the Note nos. 12 13 and 17 to Financial Statements.

9. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were at arm'slength basis and in the ordinary course of business. Hence the provisions of Section 188of the Companies Act 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in form AOC-2 is notrequired.

10. MATERIAL CHANGESAND COMMITMENTS IFANYAFFECTINGTHE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THECOMPANY WHICH HAS OCCURRED BETWEEN THE FINANCIAL YEAR END OF THE COMPANY TO WHICHFINANCIAL RESULTS RELATE

No material changes and commitments which could affect the Company's financial positionhave occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of thisreport.

11. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company manages risk through a detailed Risk Management Policy framework which laysdown guidelines in identifying assessing and managing risks that the businesses areexposed to. Risk is managed by the Board through appropriate structures that are in placeat the Company.

12. CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS AND REVISION IN THE BOARD'S REPORT

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year. Thereis no revision made in the Board's Report and whatever submitted herewith is the finalreport.

13. APPOINTMENT / REAPPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with the Provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Articles ofAssociation of the Company Mr. Ravindra Mardia who retires by rotation at the ensuingAnnual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment. The briefprofile of the Director being appointed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting forms partof the notice convening the 25th Annual General Meeting.

Your Directors have informed your Company that they are not debarred forre-appointment/ continuation as directors under applicable provisions of the Company Act2013. The Board recommends their appointment.

14. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance theindividual Directors as well as the working of the Committees of the Board. Theperformance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board.The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non- Independent Directors was carriedout by Independent Directors.

15. SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOINGCONCERN AND COMPANY'S OPERATIONS

No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have animpact on the going concern status and the company Company's operations in the future.

16. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES ASPER RULE 5(2) OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES 2014

The Company has no employees in respect of whom the information as per Section 197 ofthe Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment &Remuneration) Rules 2014.

17. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section177 of the Companies Act 2013. The Audit Committee comprises of

Name of the Committee Member Category Ms. Omana V Nayak Executive Mr. Virendrasinh Deora Independent Mr. Bharat J Chouhan Independent

The scope and terms of reference of the Audit Committee have been amended in accordancewith the Act and the Listing Agreement entered into with the Stock Exchanges.

18 AUDIT COMMITTEE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Company's Act 2013 the Board hasconstituted an Audit Committee comprising of two Independent Directors and two ExecutiveDirector inter-alia for holding discussions with the Auditors periodically review ofquarterly half yearly and annual financial statements before submission to the Boardreview of observations of Auditors and to ensure compliance of internal control systems.

The Audit Committee has also been delegated with authority for investigation and accessfor full information and external professional advice for discharge of the functiondelegated to it by the Board.

The Board agrees that the recommendations of the Audit Committee on any matter relatingto financial and managerial including the audit report would be binding on the Board.

Based on the above and the Internal Audit System the Audit Committee the Board opinesthat the Company has adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of theCompany and the nature of its business.

19 SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 theCompany had appointed Mr. Vijaykumar Tiwari a Company Secretary in Practice ACS no.33084& COP no. 12220 to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The SecretarialAudit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure - B" and forms an integral part ofthis Report.

20 DIRECTORS EXPLANATION TO QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIALAUDIT REPORT

The company being registered as a sick company is not in a financial position toappoint a Company Secretary as per the provisions of Section 203(1) of the Companies Act2013.

The Company has issued partly paid up shares and has provided the information to BSE inthe Shareholding pattern as per Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations 2015 in the 1st and 2nd quarter. Howeverdue to some default the same was not disclosed in the Shareholding pattern submitter inthe 3rd and 4th quarter.

As per the company the charges has been satisfied by means of an auction carried out byARCIL and the necessary form to be filed with ROC has not been filed from the Lenders endneither have they issued to the company an No Due Certificate hence the charges are yetappearing on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website. The company is in the process ofclearance of these charges for the MCA website.

The company being registered as a sick company is not in a financial position tomaintain a website as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

21 AUDITORS

M/s Agrawal & Agrawal Associates Chartered Accountants auditors of the Companywill hold office until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Companyhas received a letter from them to the effect that their appointment if made would bewithin the prescribed limits under Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordinglythe said Auditors may be appointed as Auditors of the Company at the ensuing AnnualGeneral Meeting."

22 AUDITOR'S REPORT

Notes on Accounts referred to by the Auditors in their report are self explanatory andtherefore do not require any further clarification.

23 DEPOSITS

The Company did not hold any public deposits at the beginning of the year nor has itaccepted any public deposits during the year under review.

24 CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

I. Personnel specially trained for this task.

II. Research on use of such component in the equipments and final product which willmaximize energy conservation.

III. Proper maintenance of all machinery & other equipment and timely replacementof worn-out components. IV Maximum utilization of available resources.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 therequired information relating to conservation of energy technology absorption and ForeignExchange earning and outgoing is annexed to the report as "Annexure - C".

25 DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 we the Directors of MARDIASAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES CO. LIMITED state in respect of Financial Year 2015-16 that:

a) In the preparation of annual accounts the applicable Accounting Standards have beenfollowed along with proper explanation relating to material discrepancies if any.

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistentlyand made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true andfair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and ofthe loss of the Company for that period.

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequateaccounting records in accordance with the provision of this Act for safeguarding theassets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Annual Accounts have been prepared on a ‘Going Concern' basis.

e) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by theCompany and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operatingeffectively.

f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisionsof all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

26 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Since the paid-up capital of the company is less than Rupees Ten crores (10 crores) andits net worth is less than Rupees Twenty-five crores (25 crores) the compliance with ParaC of Schedule V and other regulations as specified under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Rules 2015 are not applicable to the Company andtherefore the Annual Report on Corporate Governance is not enclosed.

27 DISCLOSURES

VTGTL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy to dealwith instances of fraud and mismanagement if any. The policy has provided a mechanism forDirectors Employees and other persons dealing with the Company to report to the Chairmanof the Audit Committee and no personnel has been denied access to the Audit Committee forreporting will go any instance of unethical behavior actual or suspected fraud orviolation of the Code of Conduct of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION PROHIBITIONAND REDRESSAL) ACT 2013.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirementsof the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention Prohibition and Redressal)Act 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaintsreceived regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent contractual temporarytrainees) are covered under this policy. No complaints pertaining to sexual harassmentwere received during FY 2016-17.

28 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors are pleased to place on record their appreciation of the valuecontribution devotion and sense of commitment extended by the employees of the Companywhich inspires confidence to plan for greater accomplishments in the current financialyear. Your Directors would also like to place on record its sincere appreciation for thewhole hearted support and contributions made by the various Banks Central StateGovernment and Local bodies Customers Suppliers and other business associates towardsconduct of efficient operations of your company.

Registered Office: For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J - 55 M. I. D. C Industrial Area Tarapur. Boisar - 401 506 Maharashtra. Place: Mumbai RAVINDRA MARDIA Dated: 26th May 2017 Managing Director DIN: 00077012

ANNEXURE ‘C' TO THE DIRECTOR'S REPORT

Information in Accordance with the Provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the CompaniesAct 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 regarding Conservationof Energy Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo.

A. Power and Fuel consumption

CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR Electricity: a) Purchased Units (kwh) 35238.00 36339.00 Total Amount (Rs.) 570780.00 553943.00 Rate per unit (Rs.) 16.19 15.24 Consumption per unit of production PRODUCTS (WITH DETAILS) UNIT CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR Copper Brass Semies Ton 0.00 0.00 (Purchased & Generated) Kwh / per MT of Semies

B. Disclosure of particulars with respect to technology absorption

The Company has not imported any technology during the year. However the technologyalready imported has been fully absorbed by the Company.

Research and Development

No Research and Development activities have been carried out separately by the Companyduring the year. However product cost reduction; quality improvement and automation areongoing processes along with regular production.

C. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgoing

The company is presently concentrating on the domestic market. The Exports efforts arebeing laid down to achieve desired exports in the future.

Foreign Exchange Earning : Rs. NIL Foreign Exchange Outgoing : Rs. NIL CIF Value of import of: Capital Goods : Rs. NIL Traveling Expenses : Rs. NIL