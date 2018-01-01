JUST IN
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.27 0.48 0.92
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.46 -0.46 -6.11
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.48 0.00 0.01
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.25 5.66
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.02 -0.21 -0.45
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.29 0.27 0.48
