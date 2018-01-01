You are here » Home
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.27
|0.48
|0.92
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-6.11
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.48
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.00
|0.25
|5.66
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.02
|-0.21
|-0.45
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.29
|0.27
|0.48
