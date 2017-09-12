JUST IN
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
09-09-2017 Book Closure 21-09-2017 28-09-2017 AGM of the Company to be held on 29th September,2017 at 11:30 am at our registered office. T...
12-09-2016 Book Closure 21-09-2016 28-09-2016 A.G.M.
18-09-2015 Book Closure 21-09-2015 28-09-2015 A.G.M.
18-09-2014 Book Closure 19-09-2014 26-09-2014 A.G.M.
07-03-2014 Book Closure 21-03-2014 Reduction of Capital
20-08-2013 Book Closure 20-09-2013 27-09-2013 A.G.M.
06-09-2011 Book Closure 21-09-2011 29-09-2011 A.G.M.
23-08-2010 Book Closure 22-09-2010 29-09-2010 A.G.M.
26-08-2009 Book Closure 16-09-2009 24-09-2009 A.G.M.

