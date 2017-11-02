You are here » Home
» » Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.66
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|30-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsThe meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company wi...
|29-07-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting for the First Quarter ended June 30th, 2017 to be held on ...
|26-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Meeting of the Board will be held on Friday the 26th of May, 2017 to con...
|30-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that the me...
|08-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that the me...
|28-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meet...
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meet...
|24-01-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company: