ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS

30-01-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

08-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsThe meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company wi...

29-07-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting for the First Quarter ended June 30th, 2017 to be held on ...

26-05-2017 Board Meeting Meeting of the Board will be held on Friday the 26th of May, 2017 to con...

30-01-2017 Board Meeting Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that the me...

08-11-2016 Board Meeting Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that the me...

28-05-2016 Board Meeting Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meet...

12-02-2016 Board Meeting Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meet...

24-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

12-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

28-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results

10-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

07-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

07-05-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results