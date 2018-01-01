You are here » Home
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
2.39
-0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN
2.39
HIGH
2.39
LOW
2.39
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|EGM DATE
|REMARKS
|No record found.
