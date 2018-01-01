You are here » Home
» » Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.66
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves
|8.53
|8.92
|9.22
|Total Shareholders Funds
|15.49
|15.88
|16.18
|Secured Loans
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Unsecured Loans
|2.25
|2.25
|2.93
|Total Debt
|2.26
|2.27
|2.96
|Total Liabilities
|17.75
|18.15
|19.14
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|2.80
|23.46
|23.28
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.76
|1.01
|1.01
|Sundry Debtors
|2.64
|2.80
|4.04
|Cash and Bank
|0.29
|0.27
|0.48
|Loans and Advances
|11.31
|12.19
|10.60
|Total Current Assets
|15.00
|16.27
|16.13
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.04
|1.04
|0.14
|Provisions
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net Current Assets
|14.95
|15.22
|15.98
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|17.75
|18.15
|19.13
Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company: