Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96
Reserves 8.53 8.92 9.22
Total Shareholders Funds 15.49 15.88 16.18
Secured Loans 0.01 0.02 0.03
Unsecured Loans 2.25 2.25 2.93
Total Debt 2.26 2.27 2.96
Total Liabilities 17.75 18.15 19.14
Application of Funds
Gross Block 2.80 23.46 23.28
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.76 1.01 1.01
Sundry Debtors 2.64 2.80 4.04
Cash and Bank 0.29 0.27 0.48
Loans and Advances 11.31 12.19 10.60
Total Current Assets 15.00 16.27 16.13
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.04 1.04 0.14
Provisions 0.01 0.01 0.01
Net Current Assets 14.95 15.22 15.98
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 17.75 18.15 19.13
