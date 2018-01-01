JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.39
CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.05
Operating Profit -0.34 -0.10 -0.89
Other Income 0.29 0.32 0.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.05 0.23 0.20
Profit Before Tax -0.39 -0.33 -1.09
Tax 0.00 -0.03 -0.02
Profit After Tax -0.39 -0.30 -1.07
 
Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96
Reserves 8.53 8.92 9.22
Net Worth 15.49 15.88 16.18
Loans 2.26 2.27 2.96
Gross Block 2.80 23.46 23.28
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.29 0.27 0.48
Debtors 2.64 2.80 4.04
Net Working Capital 14.95 15.22 15.98
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -1780.00
Net Profit Margin (%) -2140.00
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company: