Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Operating Profit
|-0.34
|-0.10
|-0.89
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.32
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.23
|0.20
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.33
|-1.09
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Profit After Tax
|-0.39
|-0.30
|-1.07
|
|Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves
|8.53
|8.92
|9.22
|Net Worth
|15.49
|15.88
|16.18
|Loans
|2.26
|2.27
|2.96
|Gross Block
|2.80
|23.46
|23.28
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.29
|0.27
|0.48
|Debtors
|2.64
|2.80
|4.04
|Net Working Capital
|14.95
|15.22
|15.98
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|-1780.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|-2140.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
