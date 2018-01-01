JUST IN
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.23 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.23 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Expenditure 0.33 0.07 0.11 0.08 0.07
Operating Profit -0.10 -0.07 -0.11 -0.08 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.10 -0.07 -0.11 -0.08 -0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.06
PBT -0.11 -0.08 -0.11 -0.08 -0.13
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.11 -0.08 -0.11 -0.08 -0.13
EPS (Rs) -0.16 -0.12 -0.16 -0.12 -0.18
