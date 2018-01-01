JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.39
CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 -0.33 0.33 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.29 0.00 0.31 0.02
Total Income 0.00 -0.04 0.33 0.31 0.02
Total Expenditure 0.18 0.49 0.14 0.24 0.19
Operating Profit -0.18 -0.53 0.19 0.07 -0.17
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.18 -0.53 0.19 0.07 -0.17
Depreciation 0.01 -0.07 0.12 0.15 0.08
PBT -0.19 -0.46 0.07 -0.05 -0.25
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.19 -0.46 0.07 -0.05 -0.25
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.02 0.02
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.19 -0.46 0.07 -0.03 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.94 6.96 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.00 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.2
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 29.02
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.49
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.98
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company: