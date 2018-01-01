Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 -0.33 0.33 0.00 0.00

Other Income 0.00 0.29 0.00 0.31 0.02

Total Income 0.00 -0.04 0.33 0.31 0.02

Total Expenditure 0.18 0.49 0.14 0.24 0.19

Operating Profit -0.18 -0.53 0.19 0.07 -0.17

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.18 -0.53 0.19 0.07 -0.17

Depreciation 0.01 -0.07 0.12 0.15 0.08

PBT -0.19 -0.46 0.07 -0.05 -0.25

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.19 -0.46 0.07 -0.05 -0.25

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.02 0.02

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.19 -0.46 0.07 -0.03 -0.27

Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.94 6.96 6.96

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.00 -0.36

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.2

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 29.02

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.49

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.98