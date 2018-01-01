You are here » Home
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
2.39
-0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN
2.39
HIGH
2.39
LOW
2.39
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|-0.33
|0.33
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.29
|0.00
|0.31
|0.02
|Total Income
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.33
|0.31
|0.02
|Total Expenditure
|0.18
|0.49
|0.14
|0.24
|0.19
|Operating Profit
|-0.18
|-0.53
|0.19
|0.07
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.18
|-0.53
|0.19
|0.07
|-0.17
|Depreciation
|0.01
|-0.07
|0.12
|0.15
|0.08
|PBT
|-0.19
|-0.46
|0.07
|-0.05
|-0.25
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.19
|-0.46
|0.07
|-0.05
|-0.25
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.19
|-0.46
|0.07
|-0.03
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.94
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.02
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.49
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.98
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
