Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.33 0.00 0.08 0.54
Other Income 0.23 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.23 0.33 0.00 0.08 0.54
Total Expenditure 0.51 0.21 0.29 0.85 0.42
Operating Profit -0.28 0.12 -0.29 -0.77 0.11
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.28 0.12 -0.29 -0.77 0.11
Depreciation 0.02 0.17 0.12 0.13 0.06
PBT -0.30 -0.05 -0.41 -0.90 0.05
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.30 -0.05 -0.41 -0.90 0.05
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.30 -0.05 -0.41 -0.90 0.05
Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96 6.96 7.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 2.29 2.58 6.32 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.07 -0.59 -1.29 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.32 0.32
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.78 39.79
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.48 0.48
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 60.22 60.21
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
