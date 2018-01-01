You are here » Home
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.66
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.33
|0.00
|0.08
|0.54
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.23
|0.33
|0.00
|0.08
|0.54
|Total Expenditure
|0.51
|0.21
|0.29
|0.85
|0.42
|Operating Profit
|-0.28
|0.12
|-0.29
|-0.77
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.28
|0.12
|-0.29
|-0.77
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.17
|0.12
|0.13
|0.06
|PBT
|-0.30
|-0.05
|-0.41
|-0.90
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.30
|-0.05
|-0.41
|-0.90
|0.05
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.30
|-0.05
|-0.41
|-0.90
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|2.29
|2.58
|6.32
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.59
|-1.29
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.32
|0.32
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.78
|39.79
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.48
|0.48
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.22
|60.21
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
