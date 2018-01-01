JUST IN
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Company Information

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd,, a Joint Venture between Mardia Group Companies i.e Mardia Extrusions & Mardia Tubes and Samyoung Jung Kwan Company of South Korea was incorporated in Oct 1992 and engaged in manufacture of capillary and thin-walled pipes and tubes made from brass, stainless steel, copper and other copper alloys. The foreign collaborator holds 25% stake in the company. ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Ravindra Mardia
Independent Director : Virendra Sinh Deora
Whole-time Director : Omana Nayak
Independent Director : Bharat J Chouhan
Director : Gaurav Mardia
AUDITOR : Agrawal & Agrawal Associates/Shyam C Agarwal & Co
IND NAME : Mining / Minerals / Metals
HOUSE NAME : Mardia Rasiklal
Registered office
J-55 M I D C industrial area, Tarapur Boisar,Thane,Maharashtra-401506
Ph : 91-22-24969685
WEBSITE :
E-mail : mardiamail@hotmail.com

