Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Company Information
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd,, a Joint Venture between Mardia Group Companies i.e Mardia Extrusions & Mardia Tubes and Samyoung Jung Kwan Company of South Korea was incorporated in Oct 1992 and engaged in manufacture of capillary and thin-walled pipes and tubes made from brass, stainless steel, copper and other copper alloys. The foreign collaborator holds 25% stake in the company. ...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Ravindra Mardia
|Independent Director :
|Virendra Sinh Deora
|Whole-time Director :
|Omana Nayak
|Independent Director :
|Bharat J Chouhan
|Director :
|Gaurav Mardia
|AUDITOR :
|Agrawal & Agrawal Associates/Shyam C Agarwal & Co
|IND NAME :
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|HOUSE NAME :
|Mardia Rasiklal
|Registered office
|J-55 M I D C industrial area, Tarapur Boisar,Thane,Maharashtra-401506
|Ph : 91-22-24969685
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail : mardiamail@hotmail.com
