JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.39
CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 513544
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group Z
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company: