Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar
|2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
J-55 M I D C industrial area
Tarapur Boisar
Thane - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-24969685
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - mardiamail@hotmail.com
|Factory/plant
|
203 Piparia Indl Area
Silvassa - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-7576-30774
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
J-55 MIDC Industrial Area
Tharapur Boisar
Thane - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
