Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office J-55 M I D C industrial area
Tarapur Boisar
Thane - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-24969685
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - mardiamail@hotmail.com
Factory/plant 203 Piparia Indl Area
Silvassa - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-7576-30774
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant J-55 MIDC Industrial Area
Tharapur Boisar
Thane - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

