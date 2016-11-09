Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar
|2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Announcements
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Board Meeting On 30Th January 2018
20/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financial Results For The 2Nd Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.<BR>
09/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
02/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Resubmission Of Financial Results For Quater Ended 30Th June 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Scrutinizers Report
01/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Outcome of AGM
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Revised)
13/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Book Closure Dates 21St September 2017 To 28Th September 2017
11/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd AGM To Be Held On 29Th September2017
09/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2017 Approved By The Board Of Directors In Their Meeti
25/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017
30/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Board Meeting For The First Quarter Ended June 30Th 2017
21/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2017
21/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Certificate Under Clause 40(9) & (10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Half Year Ended March
19/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.2017
12/06/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2016
31/01/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Board Meeting Intimation for Results
23/01/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for September 30 2016
09/11/2016 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices