Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Coal India 297.80 184,856.67 420.02 14,500.53 17,582.29
Hind.Zinc 318.95 134,765.94 18,798.00 8,316.00 39,473.00
Vedanta 316.95 117,816.65 38,540.42 11,068.70 129,558.21
JSW Steel 297.95 72,020.47 56,913.25 3,576.54 63,418.89
Tata Steel 622.70 70,154.00 53,260.96 3,444.55 85,888.07
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 50,995.18 36,869.21 925.16 67,192.36
NMDC 123.75 39,153.26 8,829.64 2,589.14 23,130.14
S A I L 72.20 29,822.43 49,767.10 -2833.24 82,409.84
Jindal Steel 230.10 21,086.36 16,094.68 -986.45 50,667.51
KIOCL 234.20 14,860.22 930.61 47.93 2,277.81
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 12,341.69 8,050.02 668.53 10,655.23
Hind.Copper 64.80 5,995.43 1,228.71 61.94 2,028.66
MOIL 205.80 5,482.10 989.84 305.83 2,818.48
APL Apollo 1,896.05 4,499.33 3,104.33 39.33 760.83
Welspun Corp 158.70 4,209.04 4,482.56 174.60 3,686.90
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 4,147.89 1,476.05 144.30 1,187.74
G M D C 128.95 4,100.61 1,582.36 324.23 4,420.88
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 4,050.08 7,575.55 218.02 4,260.67
Jindal Stain. 85.55 3,935.73 8,957.40 58.34 7,502.84
Jindal Saw 118.20 3,779.45 5,932.96 307.70 9,931.18
