Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513544
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE277E01026
|
BSE
11:56 | 06 Mar
|
2.39
|
-0.12
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
2.39
|
HIGH
2.39
|
LOW
2.39
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.39
|CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|3.15
|52-Week low
|2.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.39
|Buy Qty
|58.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Hind.Zinc
|318.95
|1.53
|1.77
|3.77
|9.74
|2.02
|12.19
|87.40
|Hindalco Inds.
|227.15
|3.32
|-1.20
|-6.70
|-4.22
|-9.54
|21.11
|68.45
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.85
|2.16
|-0.16
|-14.92
|-17.24
|-21.90
|-8.79
|34.42
|Hind.Copper
|64.80
|1.89
|-8.80
|-18.80
|-27.31
|0.00
|-0.61
|-10.68
|Tinplate Co.
|206.65
|1.82
|-7.48
|-16.49
|-19.37
|10.98
|160.43
|242.42
|Gravita India
|156.45
|-0.57
|1.72
|3.44
|2.66
|23.29
|198.57
|283.46
|Prec. Wires (I)
|292.10
|-0.44
|-0.38
|-9.02
|22.12
|64.38
|151.92
|349.04
|Arfin India
|472.50
|1.62
|-5.79
|-11.41
|29.59
|43.65
|188.11
|(-)
|Arcotech Ltd
|37.90
|0.13
|-9.55
|-22.02
|-34.99
|-57.58
|-71.82
|-44.66
|Ram Ratna Wires
|169.75
|4.43
|-6.83
|-14.42
|-15.25
|5.11
|49.10
|233.50
|Manaksia
|52.40
|1.55
|-6.34
|-16.96
|-28.80
|-30.27
|-24.60
|-11.93
|NILE
|699.10
|-3.83
|-14.96
|-21.41
|-21.84
|4.29
|15.01
|180.09
|Ess Dee Alumin.
|51.75
|-3.90
|-13.32
|-29.25
|-12.36
|13.86
|10.81
|-71.37
|PG Foils
|167.35
|0.03
|-4.32
|-15.12
|-13.42
|15.61
|67.10
|323.67
|Maan Aluminium
|124.35
|-4.27
|-11.18
|-21.79
|-16.18
|28.46
|112.93
|608.55
|Sacheta Metals
|44.20
|-3.91
|-6.95
|-11.42
|-12.99
|1.73
|-12.04
|168.69
|Shalimar Wires
|17.30
|-4.68
|-13.50
|-10.59
|-13.93
|53.78
|(-)
|333.58
|Hind Aluminium
|95.40
|0.90
|-20.30
|-35.17
|-21.58
|-0.63
|3.36
|102.98
|Manaksia Alumi.
|8.90
|-2.20
|-16.43
|-29.37
|-21.31
|8.67
|43.09
|(-)
|Century Extrus.
|5.80
|-3.33
|-6.75
|-16.91
|22.11
|9.64
|6.62
|281.58
