JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd.

BSE: 513544 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE277E01026
BSE 11:56 | 06 Mar 2.39 -0.12
(-4.78%)
OPEN

2.39

 HIGH

2.39

 LOW

2.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.39
CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 3.15
52-Week low 2.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.39
Buy Qty 58.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd. (MARDIASAMYOUNG) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Hind.Zinc 318.95 1.53 1.77 3.77 9.74 2.02 12.19 87.40
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 3.32 -1.20 -6.70 -4.22 -9.54 21.11 68.45
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 2.16 -0.16 -14.92 -17.24 -21.90 -8.79 34.42
Hind.Copper 64.80 1.89 -8.80 -18.80 -27.31 0.00 -0.61 -10.68
Tinplate Co. 206.65 1.82 -7.48 -16.49 -19.37 10.98 160.43 242.42
Gravita India 156.45 -0.57 1.72 3.44 2.66 23.29 198.57 283.46
Prec. Wires (I) 292.10 -0.44 -0.38 -9.02 22.12 64.38 151.92 349.04
Arfin India 472.50 1.62 -5.79 -11.41 29.59 43.65 188.11 (-)
Arcotech Ltd 37.90 0.13 -9.55 -22.02 -34.99 -57.58 -71.82 -44.66
Ram Ratna Wires 169.75 4.43 -6.83 -14.42 -15.25 5.11 49.10 233.50
Manaksia 52.40 1.55 -6.34 -16.96 -28.80 -30.27 -24.60 -11.93
NILE 699.10 -3.83 -14.96 -21.41 -21.84 4.29 15.01 180.09
Ess Dee Alumin. 51.75 -3.90 -13.32 -29.25 -12.36 13.86 10.81 -71.37
PG Foils 167.35 0.03 -4.32 -15.12 -13.42 15.61 67.10 323.67
Maan Aluminium 124.35 -4.27 -11.18 -21.79 -16.18 28.46 112.93 608.55
Sacheta Metals 44.20 -3.91 -6.95 -11.42 -12.99 1.73 -12.04 168.69
Shalimar Wires 17.30 -4.68 -13.50 -10.59 -13.93 53.78 (-) 333.58
Hind Aluminium 95.40 0.90 -20.30 -35.17 -21.58 -0.63 3.36 102.98
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 -16.43 -29.37 -21.31 8.67 43.09 (-)
Century Extrus. 5.80 -3.33 -6.75 -16.91 22.11 9.64 6.62 281.58
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company: