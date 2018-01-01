JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Marg Ltd.

MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of India's fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regional development, unlocking economic prosperity and creating inclusive & sustainable growth models. The Company operates in four segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Urban Infr...> More

Marg Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   83
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Marg Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.49 13.97 -17.75
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 11.5 13.99 -17.8
Total Expenses 10.45 12.75 -18.04
Operating Profit 1.05 1.24 -15.32
Net Profit 0.62 -9.18 106.75
Equity Capital 38.12 38.12 -
Marg Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MBL Infrast 21.55 -4.01 89.32
Manjeera Constr. 71.35 4.93 89.26
Brahmaputra Inf. 30.00 0.00 87.06
Marg 21.85 3.55 83.29
Prakash Constro. 6.20 -0.32 77.93
Thakkers Develp. 85.35 -4.96 76.82
RDB Realty 43.55 0.00 75.25
Marg Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.76
Banks/FIs 3.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.61
Marg Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.58% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 23.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 74.38% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 124.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 80.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Marg Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.90
22.00
Week Low/High 20.50
23.00
Month Low/High 15.15
23.00
YEAR Low/High 8.10
32.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
630.00

