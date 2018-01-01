Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83.29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Marg Ltd.
MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of India's fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regional development, unlocking economic prosperity and creating inclusive & sustainable growth models. The Company operates in four segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Urban Infr...> More
Marg Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|83
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
-
-
Submission Of Quarterly Statement Of Investor Queries/Complaints Received During The Quarter Under R
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Marg Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.49
|13.97
|-17.75
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|11.5
|13.99
|-17.8
|Total Expenses
|10.45
|12.75
|-18.04
|Operating Profit
|1.05
|1.24
|-15.32
|Net Profit
|0.62
|-9.18
|106.75
|Equity Capital
|38.12
|38.12
|-
Marg Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MBL Infrast
|21.55
|-4.01
|89.32
|Manjeera Constr.
|71.35
|4.93
|89.26
|Brahmaputra Inf.
|30.00
|0.00
|87.06
|Marg
|21.85
|3.55
|83.29
|Prakash Constro.
|6.20
|-0.32
|77.93
|Thakkers Develp.
|85.35
|-4.96
|76.82
|RDB Realty
|43.55
|0.00
|75.25
Marg Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Marg Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.58%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|23.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|74.38%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|124.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|80.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Marg Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.90
|
|22.00
|Week Low/High
|20.50
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|15.15
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.10
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|630.00
Quick Links for Marg:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices