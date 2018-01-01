To

The Members of MARG LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MARG LIMITED("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2017 theStatement of Profit and Loss the Cash Flow Statement and a summary of the significantaccounting policies and other explanatory information for the year then ended.

Management's Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standardsspecified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records inaccordance with the preparation of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company andfor preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application ofappropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness ofthe accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whetherdue to fraud or error.

Auditor's' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statementsbased on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts andthe disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments theauditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by the Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentationof the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1) Attention is invited to note 28; the company has not provided for interest for theyear ended 31st March 2017 on certain loans that are assigned to AssetReconstruction Companies (ARCs) which in our opinion the Company has not followedaccrual system of accounting and Disclosure of accounting policy is not in accordance withAS 1-Disclosure of accounting policies to this extent. The above said loans are presentlyunder negotiation with concerned ARC for revised terms and conditions for concession interms of waiver / reduced rate of interest. We are unable to comment upon the settlementof finance cost on the aforesaid loans and carrying value of the aforesaid loans and theconsequential impact if any that may arise on the above said matters.

2 Attention is invited to note 34; The Company has not provided for ' 19.58 Croresrelating to work in progress for EPC work done which remain unbilled as on 31st March2017 and Management fee of ' 4.80 Crores not acknowledged by one of its subsidiaries.Consequently the loss for the year ended 31st March 2017 are understated by ' 24.38Crores Accumulated Reserves and Current assets as on 31st March 2017 are overstated bythe same amount.

3 Attention is invited to note 35 regarding case filed by the company againstinvocation of shares held in M/s Karaikal Port Private Limited a subsidiary companyamounting to '202.39 Crores as on 31st March 2017; Pending final outcome ofthe case and continuation of stay granted by the Hon'ble High Court the Company continuesto carry the investment cost without any provision and consider the said company as itssubsidiary. However considering the significant uncertainty in this matter we are unableto comment a) whether the company will be able to recover the Investment having carryingcost of '202.39 Crores and b) whether the company continues to be the Holding Company ofthe said company.

4 Attention is invited to note 36; Regarding confirmation/reconciliation of some of theequipment loans availed by the company which was not obtained/carried out for thebalances as on 31st March 2017. The differences arising out of the reconciliation ifany together with the unreconciled amount of ' 6.52 Cr relating to the same loan accountsas on 31st March 2016 continues to be unascertained for the year ended 31st March 2017.Such differences if any will impact the losses for the year ended 31st March 2017accumulated revenue reserves and balances of such loan accounts as on 31st March 2017.

5 The company did not obtain/ receive balance confirmation from Banks/ARCs most of thecustomers/creditors and other parties for the balances as on 31st March 2017.Hence we could not obtain external confirmations as required in SA-505 Standards onAuditing and are unable to comment on adjustments or disclosures if any that may arise.

6 The company has considered M/s Future Parking Private Limited as its subsidiary andaccordingly made disclosures in the financial statements for the year ended 31st March2017. Due to change in control and management of M/s Future Parking Private Limited thesaid company ceased to be a subsidiary of the company; further as per the unauditedfinancial statements of M/s Future Parking Private Limited it has not recognised thecompany as its Holding Company as on 31st March 2017. Hence in our opinion thedisclosures made in Note 45 of the financial statements are not in accordance withAccounting Standard 18-"Related Party Disclosures" and Schedule III of the Act.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us except or the effects of the matter described in the Basis for QualifiedOpinion paragraph above the afore said standalone financial statements give theinformation required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state ofaffairs of the Company as at 31st March 2017 and its loss and its cash flows for theyear ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion we draw attention to the following notes to financialstatements:

1) Note 30 regarding preparing financial statements on 'Going concern' basis. Theaccompanying financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis aftergiving due considerations to all matters more fully explained in the said note.

2) Note 31 regarding investments in and advances and receivables due from itssubsidiaries aggregating to Rs.1082.44 (PY Rs.1023.14 Crores) as on 31st March2017. No provision for diminution/recoverability is considered necessary for reasonsstated therein.

3) Note 33 regarding deductions made/amount withheld by some customers aggregating toRs.1.06 Crores (PY Rs.11.82 Crores) which are being carried as trade receivables. Thecompany is also carrying work-in-progress/inventory of Rs.16.67 Crores (PY Rs.25.46Crores) and assets withheld at site of Rs.1.51 Crores (PY Rs.1.75 Crores) relating tothese customers. These balances are subject matter of Arbitration and ultimate outcome ofthe above matters cannot presently be determined. However the Company is of the view thatsuch amounts are recoverable and hence no provision is required there against.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ('the Order') issued bythe Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act wegive in the Annexure 'A' statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of theOrder to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations except for thematters described in the Basis of qualified opinion paragraph which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion except for the matters described in the Basis of qualified opinionparagraph proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so faras it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion except for the effect of the matters described in Basis of qualifiedopinion paragraph above the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) The Going Concern matter described in the paragraph (a) under the Emphasis ofmatter paragraph above in our opinion may have an adverse effect on the functioning ofthe Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164 (2) of the Act.

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other mattersconnected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls as on 31st March2017 refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinionand to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements - Refer Note 27 (e) and (f) Note 33 and Note 35 tothe financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts forwhich there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Rs.349600/- is required to be transferred to the Investor Education andProtection Fund by the Company and the same is yet to be transferred at the Balance Sheetdate.

iv. The Company has provided the requisite disclosure in Note No.54 in the standalonefinancial statements as to its holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes asspecified in the Notification G.S.R.308(E) dated March 30 2017 of the Ministry of CompanyAffairs during the period from November 8 2016 to December 30 2016. Based on auditprocedures performed and relying on the management representation we report that thedisclosures are in accordance with the relevant books of accounts maintained by theCompany and as produced to us by the Management of the Company.

For A.R.KRISHNAN & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firm's Reg No:009805S

A SENTHIL KUMAR Partner

Membership No: 214611

Place :Chennai

Date :29th May 2017

ANNEXURE-A TO AUDITORS' REPORT REFERRED TO IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OFMARG LIMITED:

1) a) The fixed assets register of the company needs to be updated as on the date ofour audit report.

b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the management as perthe programme of physical verification of fixed assets over a period of three years whichis in our opinion reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature ofits assets. According to the information and explanation given to us no seriousdiscrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of records of the company the title deeds of the immovable properties areheld in the name of the company. However the same is offered as collateral for the loantaken by the Company.

2) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted by themanagement at the end of the year. In our opinion the frequency of physical verificationis reasonable. The material discrepancies noticed on verification have been properly dealtwith the books of account.

3) a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to parties covered in the registermaintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. According to the information andexplanations given to us the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are notprejudicial to the interests of the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us the principal amount ofthe loan along with interest in respect of loan granted to the Subsidiary Companiesexcept three subsidiaries is repayable on call. The Subsidiaries have made repaymentsduring the year as and when calls were made by the Company. In respect of threesubsidiaries the loan given by the company is subordinated to the secured loans fromBanks and Financial Institutions availed by such subsidiaries and accordingly theobligation to repay does not arise during the pendency of said secured loans.

c) There is no overdue amount in respect of such loans granted to such companies.

4) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has compliedwith the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respectof loans investments guarantees and security.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompany has not accepted deposits during the year and doesn't have any unclaimed deposits.Therefore provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

6) On the basis of records produced to us we are of the opinion that prima facie thecost records prescribed by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the CompaniesAct 2013 have been maintained. We have not carried out a detailed examination of suchaccounts and records as we are required to conduct only a general review of the costrecords.

7) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the recordsproduced by the company the company is not regular in depositing with appropriateauthorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund Employee's StateInsurance Income Tax Value added Tax Service Tax and other material statutory duesapplicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the recordsproduced by the company undisputed amounts payable in respect of Tax deducted at sourceService Tax Value added Tax and Works Contract Tax Provident fund and Professional Taxto the extent of Rs.2.91 Crores (PY Rs.2.25 crores) Rs.7.31 Crores (PY Rs.5.33 Crores)Rs.1.21 Crores (PY Rs.Nil Crores) Rs.0.81 Crores (PY Rs.0.63 Crores) and Rs.0.16 Crores(PY Rs.0.13 Crores) respectively were in arrears as at 31st March 2017 for a period ofmore than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanation given tous the dues of Income Tax/Tax deducted at source which are in dispute are as follows:-INCOME TAX:

Details of Demand Amount Paid under Protest Forum Where Dispute is Pending Asst. Year Demand Raised By Dept. Till 31st March 2016 During 2016-17 Total 2001-02 11565317 I TAT -chennai 2002-03 8689565 9659367 9659367 I TAT -chennai 2008-09 5276990 5276990 5276990 Madras High Court 2009-10 3896457 3896457 3896457 Madras High Court 2010-11 19919645 11252732 11252732 Madras High Court 2011-12 17692108 17689798 17689798 Madras High Court 2012-13 180204288 12000000 12000000 Madras High Court Total 247244370 59775344 - 59775344

TAX DEDUCTED AT SOURCE Asst. Year Demand Amount paid under Protest Forum where Dispute is pending 1996-97 21503 4931 ITO - TDS - 1 (4) 1997-98 2368619 2317682 ITO - TDS - 1 (4) 1998- 99 1628830 842934 ITO - TDS - 1 (4) 1999- 00 1857640 581282 ITO - TDS - 1 (4) 2000-01 442820 65440 ITO - TDS - 1 (4) Total 6319412 3812269

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the recordsproduced by the company the outstanding defaults as on 31st March 2017 in respect ofloans taken from Banks/FIs are as follows:

(Amount in Rs. In Crore) Period of default Less than 90 days More than 90 days ICICI Bank 1.89 64.07 State Bank of Hyderabad 0.38 8.94 Standard Chartered Bank 0.67 2.27 IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd 0.97 24.10 L&T Finance Ltd 0.63 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd 0.54 19.46 Srei 0.97 90.41 Loans transferred to ARC* - 1168.47 Total 6.04 1377.73

*includes Cash Credit facilities FITL WCTL and other Term loans transferred to AssetReconstruction Companies (ARCs) Refer note 29 to financial statements.

9) The company has not raised money by way of public offer during the year underreview. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the termloans have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

10) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of ourknowledge and belief no material fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reportedduring the course of audit.

11) The company has not paid or provided for managerial remuneration. Hence clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

12) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence clause 3 (xii) of the order is notapplicable.

13) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 andsection 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable and the details have beendisclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) The company hasn't made preferential allotment or private placement of shares orfully/partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Hence clause 3 (xiv) ofthe Order is not applicable to the company.

15) The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors orpersons connected with them during the year under review.

16) The company is not required to register under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank ofIndia Act 1934. Hence clause 3(xvi) is not applicable to the company.

For A.R.KRISHNAN & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants F irm' s Reg No:009805S

A S E N THIL KUMAR Partner

Membership No: 214611

Place :Chennai

Date :29th May 2017