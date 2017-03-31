To

The Members of MARG Limited

Your Directors are presenting the 22nd Annual Report together with theFinancial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars Year Ended 31st March 2017 Year Ended 31st March 2016 Income from operations 88.30 131.61 Non-operating Income 6.26 2.80 Total income 94.57 134.40 Profit/(loss) before Depreciation Finance Cost and Tax Expense (EBDIT) (23.82) 6.40 Depreciation 10.40 24.60 Interest & Finance charges (6.69) 3.47 Profit/(Loss) before tax (27.53) (21.67) Tax Expense Current Tax NIL NIL Deferred Tax (0.64) (4.69) Profit/(Loss) after Tax (26.89) (16.98) Balance in Profit & Loss Account (147.37) (130.39) Amount available for appropriation (174.25) (147.37) Dividend Nil Nil Dividend tax Nil Nil Amount transferred to General Reserve Nil Nil Balance in Profit and Loss Account (174.25) (147.37)

During the Financial Year 2016-17 total revenue of the Company stands at Rs. 94.57Crores as against Rs.134.40 Crores in the previous year. The EBDIT is (Rs. 23.82 Crores)compared to previous year of Rs. 6.40 Crores. The Company incurred a loss before tax ofRs. 27.53 Crores and a net loss of Rs. 26.89 Crores during the financial year ended March31 2017 as compared to loss before tax of Rs. 21.67 Crores and a net loss of Rs. 16.98Crores in the previous year. This is primarily due to lack of fund availability forprojects depressed markets increase in cost of raw materials and labour.

2. DIVIDEND

Due to loss incurred by the Company your Directors have not recommended any dividendfor the financial year ended March 31 2017.

3. BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS 2016-17

MARG Revenue Stands at Rs. 94.57 Crores in Financial Year 201617 including EPC Currentorder book at around Rs. 2522.79 Crores.

Karaikal Port Private Limited (KPPL) a subsidiary of your Company has successfullyhandled 9.10 MMT of cargo in Financial Year 201617 and reported a top line of Rs. 369.31Crores and EBITDA Rs. 189.72 Crores.

4. DIRECTORS

The composition of the Board of Directors is in compliance with Regulation 17 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Section 149 of theCompanies Act 2013.

The Company has received necessary declarations from the Independent Directors statingthat they meet the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of theCompanies Act 2013 and Regulation 17 SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations 2015.

In accordance with provisions of the Companies Act 2013 Mrs. V P Rajini Reddy retiresby rotation and being eligible seeks reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. G R K Reddy (DIN: 00903778) was re-appointed as Managing Director of your Companyfor a period of five years with effect from 1st April 2017. The Boardrecommends the re-appointment of Mr. G R K Reddy. Item seeking your approval on the aboveare included in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

5. MEETINGS

During the year under review the Board of Directors met 6 (Six) times on May 31 2016August 13 2016 August 26 2016 November 14 2016 February 13 2017 and March 14 2017.

In accordance with Clause VII of the Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 a separatemeeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on February 13 2017.

6. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

The Board has made a formal evaluation of its own performance and that of itscommittees and individual directors as required under section 134(3) (p) of the CompaniesAct 2013.

7. AUDIT RELATED MATTERS

A. AUDITORS

The members of the Company at the 21st Annual General Meeting had appointedM/s. A R Krishnan & Associates. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.009805S)Chennai as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of21st Annual General Meeting of the Company until the conclusion of the 26th Annual GeneralMeeting. As per the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 yourratification to their appointment as Statutory Auditors of your Company is being sought atthe ensuing AGM and forms part of the Notice convening the said meeting. The StatutoryAuditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified to act as Auditors and are eligibleto hold office as Auditors of your Company.

The Company has received their Consent Letter to the effect that their re-appointmentif made would be within the prescribed limits under Section 141(3)(g) of the CompaniesAct 2013.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board had appointed M/s Satyaki Praharaj & Associates Company Secretaries inWhole-time Practice (Membership No. FCS6458) as Secretarial Auditor for the financial yearended 31st March 2017 to carry out the Secretarial Audit under the provisionsof Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration ofManagerial Personnel) Rules 2014. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed tothis report as "Annexure A".

C. COST AUDIT

During the financial year 2016-17 Your Company has maintained cost accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of Companies (Cost Records and audit) Rules 2014. TheCompany shall file the Compliance Report as certified by the Cost & ManagementAccountant Mr. G Sunderasan for the financial year 2016-17 with Central Government asprescribed under Companies (Cost Records and audit) Rules 2014 in due course.

8. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES STATUS

Your Company has total of 59 subsidiaries* as on 31st March 2017 out ofwhich 5 Non wholly-owned Companies and 53 Wholly- owned companies including 25 Step-downSubsidiaries. There has been no material change in the nature of the business of theCompany and its subsidiaries. Details of major subsidiaries of the Company and theirbusiness operations during the year under review are covered in the Management Discussionand Analysis Report.

Subsidiary Companies' Monitoring Framework

All subsidiary companies are Board managed with their Boards having the rights andobligations to manage such companies in the best interest of their stakeholders.

The Company monitors performance of subsidiary companies inter alia by the followingmeans:

? Financial statements in particular investments made by unlisted subsidiarycompanies are reviewed quarterly by the Company's Audit Committee.

? Minutes of Board meetings of unlisted subsidiary companies are placed before theCompany's Board regularly.

? A statement containing all significant transactions and arrangements entered into byunlisted subsidiary companies is placed before the Company's Board.

Financial Position and Performance of Subsidiaries and Associates

In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 8(1) of the Companies(Accounts) Rules 2014 the financial position and performance of subsidiaries are givenas an Annexure to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

9. POLICY AND OTHER MATTERS

A. Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee under the section135 of the Companies Act 2013 which is making exclusive progress in the field ofCorporate Social Responsibility and Societal interventions. The Committee is predominantlyinvolved in the areas of Women empowerment education health and hygiene community basedprograms including art music sports and other socio economic and culture activities.

This Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of formulating andrecommending to the Board a CSR policy from time to time broadly indicating theactivities to be undertaken by the company apart from the activities (already underprocessing) that are mandatory in the implementation of the frame work of CSR policy andrecommend the money to be spent on each of the activities as prescribed under Act and theRules made there under.

B. Code of Conduct

As prescribed under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 a declaration signed by the Chairman and Managing Director affirmingcompliance with the Code of Conduct by the Directors and senior management personnel ofthe Company for the financial year 2016-17 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

C. Declarations by Independent Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act2013 the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directorsconfirming that they fulfill the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6)of the Companies Act 2013.

D. Extract of Annual Return

In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules 12(1) of theCompanies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 the extract of the Annual Return ofthe Company for the financial year 2016-17 is provided in "Annexure B" to thisreport.

E. Particulars of Loans Guarantees and Investments

Particulars of Loans Guarantees and Investments in terms of Section 134 of theCompanies Act 2013 the particulars of loans guarantees and investments given by theCompany under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 is detailed in Notes to Accounts ofthe Standalone Financial Statements.

F. Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were onan arm's length basis and all such contracts/arrangements/ transactions have been approvedby the audit Committee.

10. GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of thefollowing items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company underany scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report.

11. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 dividends/fractions entitlementslying unclaimed for a period of 7 years from the date of their transfer tounpaid/unclaimed account have to be transferred to the Investor Education and ProtectionFund (IEPF) constituted and administrated by the Central Government. No claim would be lieagainst the IEPF or the Company after transfer. The details of unclaimed dividend areposted on the website of the Company.

The dividend pertaining to the financial year 2009-10 remaining unpaid/unclaimed on 30thOctober 2017 is due for transferring to the Investor Education and Protection Fund(IEPF). Members can claim the unpaid dividend from the Company before transfer to theInvestor Education and Protection Fund. Members who have so far not encashed the dividendwarrant(s) are requested to make their claim to the Secretarial Department at theRegistered and Corporate Office of the Company or send an email to investor@maraarouo.com.

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance andadhere to the Corporate Governance requirements under SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Corporate Governance Report approved bythe Board of Directors of the Company forms part of this report and a certificate issuedby Mr. Satyaki Praharaj Practicing Company Secretaries is set out as an Annexure to thisReport.

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review forms part of thisannual report is provided in a separate section as stipulated under SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

14. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

Your Company has taken adequate measures to conserve energy and the Company believesthat productivity from all its workforces can be achieved with interface of latesttechnology.

Your Company is not an industrial undertaking in terms of Section 134(3)(m) of theCompanies Act 2013 read along with Companies Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules2014 and hence particulars regarding conservation of energy technology absorption andadaptation are not applicable and hence the same are not provided.

There are no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the financial year 2016-2017.

15. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES U/S 197

During the year there was no employee in receipt of remuneration as prescribed in theRule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules2014. The prescribed particulars of Employees as required under Section 197 (12) of theAct read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of ManagerialPersonnel) Rules 2014 is attached as "Annexure C" and form part of this Report.

However in accordance with the provisions contained in the proviso to Section 136(1)of the Companies Act 2013 the Annual Report and accounts excluding the aforesaidinformation are being sent to the shareholders of the Company. Any member interested inobtaining such particulars may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office ofthe Company for the same.

16. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 inrelation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 312017 Your Directors hereby confirmed that;

i. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2017 the applicable accounting standards has been followed and there were nomaterial departures;

ii. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistentlyand made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true andfair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and ofthe profit or loss account of the Company for the year.

iii. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledgeand ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with theprovisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing anddetecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The directors had prepared annual accounts for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2017 on a "going concern basis".

v. The directors had devised proper systems internal financial controls to be followedby your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and have beenoperating effectively.

vi. The systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are inplace and were adequate and operating effectively.

17. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION RESERVATION OR ADVERSEREMARK OR DISCLAIMER BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS & SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

The Directors submit their explanation to the observations made by the Auditors intheir report for the FY16-17. The relevant Para nos. of the report and reply are as under:

REFER PARAGRAPH (BASIS OF QUALIFIED OPINION) OF THE AUDITOR'S REPORT ON CONSOLIDATEDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

In respect to Note No. 30 to the audited financial statements of the year ended 31stMarch 2017 regarding the providing interest for loans assigned to Asset ReconstructionCompany (ARCs) the management is of the opinion that it is not viable to follow thepattern of providing the interest towards loans which are NPA status and later respectiveBanks assigned it to ARCs.

REFER PARAGRAPH (BASIS OF QUALIFIED OPINION) OF THE AUDITOR'S REPORT ON STANDALONEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

(i) In respect to Note No. 28 to the audited financial

statements of the year ended 31st March 2017

regarding the providing interest for loans assigned to Asset Reconstruction Company(ARCs) the management is of the opinion that it is not viable to follow the pattern ofproviding the interest towards loans which are NPA status and later respective Banksassigned it to ARCs.

(ii) In respect to Note No. 34 to the audited financial statements of the year ended31st March 2017 regarding the EPC work in progress the Company hereby clarify that thework is going on which is not yet completed. Now Company is evaluating the work statusand it will be billed shortly. Further regarding the management fees the company wasreceiving earlier the said fees now due to some dispute but the Company is confident toreceive the amount.

(iii) In respect to Note No. 35 to the audited financial statements of the year ended31st March 2017regarding the investment in Karaikal Port Private Limited the managementhereby clarifies that the Equity Shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares(CCPS) held by the Company in Karaikal Port Private Limited (KPPL) which was pledged withthe

(iv) Indian Bank lead Consortium as security for the Loan availed by KPPL has beeninvoked by the Indian Bank On 21st March 2015. The Company had made a writ ofmandamus petition before the Hon'ble High Court of Madras interalia to maintain the statusof the shares prior to invocation by the bank. The Hon'ble High Court has passed anInterim Order on 25th March 2015 restraining Indian Bank to further transfer orencumber the Equity Shares and CCPS. Further the Hon'ble High Court has orderedmaintenance of Status Quo of the management of the Company as on that date. In view of theabove the investment in KPPL is considered for consolidation.

In connection with the above invocation and litigation the Company and its managementhave taken various legal opinions and continue to treat "Karaikal Port PrivateLimited" as its subsidiary until further orders.

(v) In respect to Note No. 36 the regarding un-reconciled amount relating to theequipment loan availed by the company. The reconciliation of the loan account is underprocess. Pending such reconciliation the management considers it appropriate to classifythe same under "other advances'' in the Balance Sheet. Note 36 of the consolidatedfinancial statements is self explanatory.

(vi) In respect to balance confirmation Bank/ARCs as on 31st March 2017the management hereby clarifies that the regarding balances confirmation from Banks/ARCs.The Balance Confirmation of the loan account from Balance/ARCs is under process and itwill be completed shortly.

(vii) In respect to Note No. 48 the regarding investment in "Future ParkingPrivate Limited"(FPPL). The management hereby clarifies that "Future ParkingPrivate Limited" is a joint venture entity MARG Limited continued to hold 51%shareholding in FPPL. Hence the same is treated as subsidiary and considered inconsolidation.

REFER EMPHASIS OF MATTER OF THE AUDITORS' REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

a) In respect of preparing financial statements on 'Going Concern' basis reference isdrawn to Note No. 30 which is self explanatory;

b) In respect of Property of the Subsidiary Companies provided security for variousloans reference is drawn to Note No. 31 which is self explanatory;

c) In respect of deductions made/amount withheld by some customers reference is drawnto Note No. 33 which is self explanatory;

REFER PARAGRAPH (BASIS OF QUALIFIED OPINION) OF THE AUDITOR'S REPORT ON STANDALONEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Point 7(a) & 7(b) of Annexure to Standalone Auditors' report: The delay in thepayment of Provident fund Employee's State Insurance Income Tax Wealth Tax CustomDuty Cess Sales Tax Service Tax and other material statutory dues were due to lowercash inflows from the existing projects and the company is arranging to make the paymentsshortly. Due to slow down in the Infrastructure and Real estate sector and the resultantimpact on the performance of your Company there were defaults in repayments of principleand interest dues to the Banks and

Financial Institutions. However the management opines that with improved businessscenario your Company will be able to meet its obligation.

REFER EMPHASIS OF MATTER OF THE AUDITORS' REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

(i) In respect to Note No. 30 to the audited financial

statements of the year ended 31st March 2017

regarding the providing interest for loans assigned to Asset Reconstruction Company(ARCs) the management is of the opinion that it is not viable to follow the pattern ofproviding the interest towards loans which are NPA status and later respective Banksassigned it to ARCs.

(ii) In respect to Note No. 36 to the audited financial statements of the year ended31st March 2017 regarding the EPC work in progress the Company hereby clarify that thework is going on which is not yet completed. Now Company is evaluating the work statusand it will be billed shortly. Further regarding the management fees the company wasreceiving earlier the said fees now due to some dispute but the Company is confident toreceive the amount.

(iii) In respect to Note No. 37 to the audited financial statements of the year ended31st March 2017 regarding the investment in Karaikal Port Private Limited the managementhereby clarifies that the Equity Shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares(CCPS) held by the Company in Karaikal Port Private Limited (KPPL) which was pledged withthe Indian Bank lead Consortium as security for the Loan availed by KPPL has been invokedby the Indian Bank On 21st March 2015. The Company had made a writ of mandamuspetition before the Hon'ble High Court of Madras interalia to maintain the status of theshares prior to invocation by the bank. The Hon'ble High Court has passed an Interim Orderon 25th March 2015 restraining Indian Bank to further transfer or encumber theEquity Shares and CCPS. Further the Hon'ble High Court has ordered maintenance of StatusQuo of the management of the Company as on that date. In view of the above the investmentin KPPL is considered for consolidation.

In connection with the above invocation and litigation the Company and its managementhave taken various legal opinions and continue to treat "Karaikal Port PrivateLimited" as its subsidiary until further orders.

(iv) In respect to Note No. 38 the regarding un-reconciled amount relating to theequipment loan availed by the company. The reconciliation of the loan account is underprocess. Pending such reconciliation the management considers it appropriate to classifythe same under "other advances'' in the Balance Sheet. Note 36 of the consolidatedfinancial statements is self explanatory.

(v) In respect to Note No. 48 the regarding investment in "Future Parking PrivateLimited"(FPPL). The management hereby clarifies that "Future Parking PrivateLimited" is a joint venture entity MARG Limited continued to hold 51% shareholdingin FPPL. Hence the same is treated as subsidiary and considered in consolidation.

(vi) In respect to balance confirmation Bank/ARCs as on 31st March 2017the management hereby clarifies that the regarding balances confirmation from Banks/ARCs.The Balance Confirmation of the loan account from Balance/ARCs is under process and itwill be completed shortly.

(vii) In respect of M/s. Mukta Infrastructure Private Limited the respective companyis of opinion that price of land shall appreciate in future and hence no provision forimpairment loss is made.

(viii) In respect of M/s. Arohi Infrastructure Private Limited the debenture holderhas not exercised the Put option during the FY 2014-15 hence the respective company hasnot provided any premium on redemption during the FY 2016-17.

(ix) In respect of M/s. Riverside Infrastructure (India) Private Limited themanagement is taking efforts for resuming the Mall Project and is in discussion withstrategic partners for this purpose. Further considering the latest valuation of theproperty of the Company the management considers it appropriate to capitalize theinterest of Rs.66.93 Crores (PY Rs. 59.12 Crores) and overheads of Rs. 0.14 Crores (PY Rs.0.44 Crores) during the year ended 31st March 2017. Note No.39 of theConsolidated Financial Statements is self explanatory.

(x) 'In respect to the matter of Non Audit of certain Subsidiary Companies andassociate Company the management hereby clarifies that those subsidiary Companies andassociate companies have been duly audited by the Statutory Auditors but the Company isyet to receive the audited balance sheets along with auditor's report from the Auditor.

(xi) In respect to balance confirmation Bank/ARCs as on 31st March 2017 forfour subsidiaries the management hereby clarifies that the regarding balancesconfirmation from Banks/ARCs. The Balance Confirmation of the loan account fromBalance/ARCs is under process and it will be completed shortly.

(xii) In the matter of non charging of interest on loan by Certain subsidiaryCompanies the management hereby clarifies that the loans has been given to thosesubsidiary Companies to meet out the temporary cash crunch to implement its projects andit has been decided not to charge any interest at the time as there was no cash inflowsfor those subsidiaries.

REFER EMPHASIS OF MATTER OF THE AUDITORS' REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

a) In respect of preparing financial statements on 'Going Concern' basis reference isdrawn to Note No. 32 which is self explanatory;

b) In respect of Property of the Subsidiary Companies provided security for variousloans reference is drawn to Note No. 33 which is self explanatory;

c) In respect of the Investments in and Advances receivable due from some of itsSubsidiaries Companies reference is drawn to Note No. 34 which is self explanatory;

d) In respect of deductions made/amount withheld by some customers reference is drawnto Note No. 40 which is self explanatory;

e) In respect of Companies which were converted and obtained license under Section 8 ofthe Companies Act 2013 during the previous years reference is drawn to Note No. 41 whichself explanatory.

REPLY TO THE QUALIFICATION MADE IN ANNEXURE TO THE CONSOLIDATED AUDIT REPORT:

(a) In respect of Point 1 (f) of the Audit Report on Other Legal and Regulatoryrequirements regarding the Directors disqualifications the management hereby states thatthe company will appoint new directors in place directors who are disqualified in some ofgroup companies shortly.

REPLY TO THE OBSERVATIONS OF THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR REPORT

a) The Company has not conducted AGM on time due to extreme shortage of manpowerHowever Company conducted the AGM in March 2017.

b) Currently Infrastructure/Real Estate Market is facing hurdles due to variousreasons which also have an impact on our company. Complying to the payments andmaintenance of records under Labour laws is the top most priority of our Company. Based onthe stabilization of the Cash flow the payments will be streamlined.

c) In respect of Point d of the Secretarial Audit Report the Company will be filing theFLA at the earliest.

18. FIXED DEPOSITS

During the year under review your Company has not invited or accepted fixed depositsfrom the public.

19. EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

The Directors place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committedservices by the executives staff and workers of the Company at all levels to meet thecompany's objectives. The employee relations at all projects and other locations continueto be cordial.

20. BUILDING A STRONG CUSTOMER CONNECT

Customer intimacy is one of your Company's strategic priorities to reach its ambitionof being the leading reference in Infrastructure and Real Estate.

21. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal vigil mechanism tothe Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour actual orsuspected fraud or violation of the Company's Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Policyprovides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of themechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the AuditCommittee.

22. REPORTING OF FRAUD

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors under section 143 (12)and rules made thereunder either to the Company or the Central Government.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board expresses its deepest appreciation and gratitude for the guidance andcooperation extended to the Company by our customers vendors investors Bankersemployees Statutory Authorities and Regulators. We place on record our specialappreciation of the contribution made by our employees at all the levels and look forwardto their continued support in the future.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

G R K Reddy

Chairman & Managing Director Place: Chennai Date: 29th May 2017