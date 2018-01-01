JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 60.50 62.95 16.07
Net Cash From Operating Activities -26.91 -53.89 80.40
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 6.43 6.25 7.82
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 20.87 45.20 -41.37
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.39 -2.44 46.85
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 60.89 60.51 62.92
