JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd

Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 22.00
CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
06-09-2017 Book Closure 21-09-2017 27-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
28-02-2017 Book Closure 08-03-2017 14-03-2017 A.G.M.
19-12-2016 Book Closure 24-12-2016 30-12-2016 A.G.M.
10-12-2015 Book Closure 24-12-2015 30-12-2015 A.G.M.
09-09-2014 Book Closure 24-09-2014 30-09-2014 A.G.M.
04-09-2013 Book Closure 21-09-2013 27-09-2013 A.G.M.
06-09-2012 Book Closure 22-09-2012 29-09-2012 A.G.M.
09-09-2011 Book Closure 24-09-2011 29-09-2011 Rs.2.00 per share(20%)Dividend & A.G.M.
23-08-2010 Book Closure 25-09-2010 30-09-2010 Rs.2.00 per share(20%)Dividend & A.G.M.
14-09-2009 Book Closure 25-09-2009 29-09-2009 Rs.2.00 per share(20%)Dividend & A.G.M.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg: