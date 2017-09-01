JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
22.00

22.00

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
09-08-2017 AGM 27-09-2017 AGM:27.09.2017MARG Limited has informed BSE that due...
01-03-2017 AGM 14-03-2017 Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Membe...
19-12-2016 AGM 30-12-2016 Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Membe...
10-12-2015 AGM 30-12-2015 AGM:30.12.2015Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the 20t...
09-09-2015 AGM 30-09-2015 With reference to the earlier letter dated September...
09-09-2014 AGM 30-09-2014 AGM 30.09.2014Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the 19t...
04-09-2013 AGM 27-09-2013 AGM : 27.09.2013Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the 1...

