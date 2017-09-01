You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|09-08-2017
|AGM
|27-09-2017
|AGM:27.09.2017MARG Limited has informed BSE that due...
|01-03-2017
|AGM
|14-03-2017
|Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Membe...
|19-12-2016
|AGM
|30-12-2016
|Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Membe...
|10-12-2015
|AGM
|30-12-2015
|AGM:30.12.2015Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the 20t...
|09-09-2015
|AGM
|30-09-2015
|With reference to the earlier letter dated September...
|09-09-2014
|AGM
|30-09-2014
|AGM 30.09.2014Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the 19t...
|04-09-2013
|AGM
|27-09-2013
|AGM : 27.09.2013Marg Ltd has informed BSE that the 1...
